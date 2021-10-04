CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sony's 'Venom' Earns $90M At Box Office In Opening Weekend, Tops In TV Ad Spend

By Wayne Friedman
mediapost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 is not affecting Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” Its opening weekend U.S. box office hit a massive $90.1 million. It was not only the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic started -- March 2020 -- but the second-best October debut ever, according to Comscore. MGM/United Artists' “The...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘No Time to Die’ Opens on Top at Korea Box Office

James Bond franchise film “No Time to Die” opened in top spot at the box office in South Korea on Wednesday. But the opening score on its commercial debut won’t require a rewrite of the local record books. The film earned $663,000 (KRW785 million) from 104,000 ticket sales, according to data from the Kobis box office service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). That was achieved from 3,937 screening sessions and represented a 62% share of the Wednesday box office total. The “No Time to Die” numbers look decently solid in a market that in pre-COVID times was the world’s fourth...
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Scores Biggest Opening of Pandemic Era With $90.1 Million

Before even seeing the numbers from this weekend, October was poised to be a big month – at least for franchises and big intellectual property titles like this weekend’s big winner. Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho will be interesting to watch to see if they can bring out the usual stay-at-home moviegoers. But some of those same customers have been waiting two years for No Time To Die, and other titles like Dune and Halloween Kills are going to test the already established limits of hybrid streaming titles. One thing is for certain though, the month is off to a killer start with the symbiote battle between Venom and Carnage climaxing in the biggest opening weekend of the pandemic.
MOVIES
Newsday

'Shang-Chi' tops box office a fourth straight weekend with $13.3M

"Dear Evan Hansen" may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony Award-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in cinemas. The Universal musical that's playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Box Office: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Gobbles Up $90M Debut

Critics be damned, Sony and Marvel’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage ate up the box office this week with a pandemic record $90.1M. That beats the previous record held by Black Widow, and even surpasses the opening weekend of Venom in 2018. That’s not too bad, especially right now, and validates Sony’s constant shuffling of its release date to avoid a streaming release. If anything, this proves theaters are becoming more of a safe way to open major studio films. And considering that whopper of a post-credits, interest in future Sony Spider-Man related movies will go through the roof.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venom#Hbo#Sony Pictures#Comscore#Mgm United Artists#Edo Ad Engage
spectrumnews1.com

'Venom' sets pandemic-era record with $90M opening

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "Venom: Let There be Carnage" scored the highest opening weekend of the pandemic era, grossing $90.1 million at North American theaters, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The sequel to 2018's comic-book saga starring Tom Hardy surpassed the $80 million made by Marvel's "Black Widow" in...
MOVIES
Screendaily

China box office: ‘Cloudy Mountain’ stays on top in quiet weekend

As expected, the weekend of September 24-26 was a quiet one at the China box office, with local disaster movie Cloudy Mountain maintaining its lead position with a gross of $10.6m, but combined revenues for all releases only clocking in at $24.6m. Cloudy Mountain, about a father and son attempting...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Destroys Weekend Box Office Competition with $90.1M Debut

Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage devoured the weekend box office competition after bringing in $90.1 million. The highly anticipated sequel debuted at number one and easily scored the highest domestic pandemic opening, squashing Black Widow's previous record of $80.8 million. The studio was cautious with their initial projections for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but it was clear to outsiders that the studio was sitting on a box office monster, just waiting to be unleashed.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Addams Family 2, & The Many Saints of Newark

This October’s box office has often been circled on the calendar as the start of the next phase in domestic box office recovery. With the month officially beginning this weekend, the time has come for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Addams Family 2, and The Many Saints of Newark to begin making that important impression on moviegoers and the industry at large as 2021 enters its final quarter.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
darkhorizons.com

Box-Office Soars Due To Venom & 007

With “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” releasing in the United States this weekend and the new Bond film “No Time To Die” hitting the UK and much of Europe, the global box-office is taking off. First up the “Venom” sequel is surpassing all expectations following its $37.25 million haul on...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Venom' tops North American box office with $90.1M

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy's Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $90.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is The Addams Family 2 with $18 million, followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the...
NEWARK, NJ
Middletown Press

James Bond Rules U.K. Box Office With $35 Million Opening Weekend

The long awaited and keenly anticipated James Bond film “No Time to Die” dominated the U.K. and Ireland box office with an opening weekend collection of £25.9 million ($35.3 million), according to numbers from Comscore. The Universal release, Daniel Craig’s swan song, benefited from near universal critical acclaim and looks...
MOVIES
lordsofgaming.net

Venom and Carnage Take Over the Box Office

This past weekend, Marvel dominated the box office once again. Venom: Let There be Carnage was able to easily take the top spot with an impressive haul. The Addams Family 2 had a great first weekend as well coming in second. Venom and Carnage Tear Up the Box Office. In...
MOVIES
ForexTV.com

IMAX global box office totaled $30 million to mark best October weekend ever, thanks to ‘Venom,’ ‘No Time to Die’

IMAX Corp. said it garnered $30 million in global box office receipts over the weekend to mark its strongest October weekend ever and its biggest weekend tally since December of 2019. “In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia,” the specialty cinema operator said in a statement. The list of films includes: Sony/Marvel’s “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” which earned $9.6 million in debut IMAX screens in North American and Russia, equal to 9.5% of the film’s overall weekend receipts. Sony/MGM’s “No Time to Die” — the first major blockbuster that was delayed due to the pandemic — earned $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets, the company said. It was the first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, and scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. Cinema chains and studios are hoping the latest instalment in the Bond franchise will help revive the theater experience, coming after most blockbusters were released straight to streaming services while theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. IMAX shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 9.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

'Venom' 2 Box Office Crushes Estimates

The Venom 2 box office has crushed all estimates and again proven that people are not afraid of going to movie theaters, just as I have said all along. Sony estimated Venom 2 at a low $40k for the weekend while industry estimates offered $60k+, but following the Thursday preview night, I said Venom 2 was looking to be on track for $86 million, which wasn't too far off.
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: ‘Venom’ consumes its competition

The box office is officially back, everyone. After crowning a new film atop the yearly domestic charts last weekend, we now have the new highest grossing film for a three-day weekend this year. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” lit up the charts this past weekend, grossing $90.1 million from Friday...
MOVIES
BBC

No Time to Die scores James Bond's biggest UK opening box office weekend

Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond has notched up the highest opening weekend UK takings of any 007 movie. Craig's fifth outing as 007 made £21m between Friday and Sunday, according to box office trackers Comscore. It beat Skyfall's first weekend takings of £20.2m and Spectre's £19.8m. Those films...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy