CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Grow as Players, Grow as a Team | Derrick Henry Player Interview

Kentucky New Era
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitans RB Derrick Henry addresses reporters following Tennessee's week 4 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us...

www.kentuckynewera.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

The Patriots Are Signing A Familiar Veteran QB To Roster

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is officially back on the New England Patriots roster, and this time, it’s for good. The Patriots promoted Hoyer from their practice squad to serve as Mac Jones’ backup last weekend in Miami and then reverted him back to the taxi squad after the game. That was only done for procedural purposes though.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Reaction To Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a real fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field today. But in the middle of the intense showdown, there was a fun moment between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. In the middle of the second quarter, Rodgers forced...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Metlife Stadium#American Football#The New York Jets
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
International Business Times

Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Might Soon Become Parents, Fans Speculate

Shailene Woodley sparked pregnancy rumors after randomly posting a photo of baby feet on Instagram. The “Big Little Lies” star shared the black-and-white photo on her Instagram Story without any caption, causing fans to think it was meant to hint at something. As the mysterious photo spread like wildfire on...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Dez Bryant’s Message For Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been focusing on his various social justice and personal endeavors over the past few years, but recently found himself in Dez Bryant’s crosshairs. And after hearing Bryant drag Kaepernick, Jemele Hill decided to weigh in. Appearing on the I AM ATHLETE show, Bryant admonished...
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Getting Crushed For What He Said About Patriots

The New England Patriots haven’t gotten off to the start they they hoped for in 2021. With Mac Jones under center, Bill Belichick’s offense has struggled and the team has limped along to a 1-2 record. The rookie quarterback has looked unsteady in his first three NFL games and his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy