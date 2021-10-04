The Consistency Wasn’t There | Kevin Byard Player Interview

One month into the NFL season and look at the Dallas Cowboys defense. No longer are they atrocious on the defensive side of the ball. It’s the way they’re doing it that is more shocking. This Cowboys defense is creating turnovers in ways we haven’t seen from them in a while. But I’ll warn you, Cowboys fans. Please don’t fall into the same trap you fall into every time they have a great start to the season. You know how this always ends; in the divisional round of the playoffs.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO