NFL

The Consistency Wasn’t There | Kevin Byard Player Interview

Kentucky New Era
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitans S Kevin Byard addresses reporters following Tennessee's week 4 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us...

www.kentuckynewera.com

Kentucky New Era

Our Biggest Emphasis is Just Get the Ball | Kevin Byard Player Interview

Titans S Kevin Byard addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans. Follow...
NFL
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Kevin Byard

Each year we celebrate the incredible people that make Nashville a beautiful place to live.This year, we toast a lineup that includes creatives, business people, culinarians, and everything in between. With a passion for philanthropy and a beautiful outlook on life, these are the men and women who make Music City shine.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
The Spun

The Patriots Are Signing A Familiar Veteran QB To Roster

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is officially back on the New England Patriots roster, and this time, it’s for good. The Patriots promoted Hoyer from their practice squad to serve as Mac Jones’ backup last weekend in Miami and then reverted him back to the taxi squad after the game. That was only done for procedural purposes though.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
Person
Kevin Byard
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Getting Crushed For What He Said About Patriots

The New England Patriots haven’t gotten off to the start they they hoped for in 2021. With Mac Jones under center, Bill Belichick’s offense has struggled and the team has limped along to a 1-2 record. The rookie quarterback has looked unsteady in his first three NFL games and his...
NFL
The Independent

Young woman who ‘grinded’ with Urban Meyer scared to go out and may lose her job as he walks away unscathed

A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Fight Break Out Between Chargers and Raiders Fans at SoFi Stadium

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. With the NFL season in full swing, videos of fights between fans breaking out at stadiums across the country have become a weekly occurence.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s stern warning after Cowboys smack Panthers with first loss

The Dallas Cowboys are proving to be legitimate title contenders, and Dak Prescott is growing more and more confident about his team after each win. Dallas climbed to 3-1 on the season after beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 on Sunday. It was the Panthers’ first loss of the season and the Cowboys’ third straight victory, allowing them to claim solo lead atop the NFC East.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Don’t believe the hype about the Dallas Cowboys defense

One month into the NFL season and look at the Dallas Cowboys defense. No longer are they atrocious on the defensive side of the ball. It’s the way they’re doing it that is more shocking. This Cowboys defense is creating turnovers in ways we haven’t seen from them in a while. But I’ll warn you, Cowboys fans. Please don’t fall into the same trap you fall into every time they have a great start to the season. You know how this always ends; in the divisional round of the playoffs.
NFL
Tennessee Titans
NFL
Twitter
Facebook
Football
Instagram
Sports
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL

