Fall Branch, TN

All lanes of Interstate 81 back open following crash near Fall Branch

By News 5 Staff
wcyb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALL BRANCH, Tenn. — UPDATE: All lanes are back open following a multi-vehicle crash Sunday near exit 44 of Interstate 81, according to the TDOT Smartway map. Heads up to anyone traveling late Sunday night along I-81. The right travel lane of I-81 South in the Exit 44 area in Tennessee is shut down due to a multi-vehicle accident, according to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department. That's in the Jearoldstown Road area.

