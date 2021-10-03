CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's FPI predicts the rest of LSU's season

By Lance Dawe
 6 days ago
LSU’s season took a turn for the worse after losing to Auburn.

The Tigers desperately needed that home win to not only stay alive in the SEC West race, but to get to bowl eligibility at the end of the season. Now, with a daunting stretch of five consecutive ranked teams ahead, LSU is going to need to be even more desperate in their 50/50 matchups.

Here is what ESPN’s FPI says about the rest of LSU’s season after a heartbreaking loss to Auburn on Saturday.

  • Oct. 9 at Kentucky (48.2% chance to win)
  • Oct. 16 vs. Florida (32.2% chance to win)
  • Oct. 23 vs. Ole Miss (25.6% chance to win)
  • Nov. 6 at Alabama (6.5% chance to win)
  • Nov. 13 vs. Arkansas (49.6% chance to win)
  • Nov. 20 vs ULM (98.1% chance to win)
  • Nov. 27 vs Texas A&M (54.5% chance to win)

FINAL 2021 RECORD: 5-7, 2-6 SEC

If LSU doesn’t make a bowl after having so many returning starters, there will be some issues to address at the top.

