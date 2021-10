Liverpool to Sheffield United today for an afternoon match that is streaming on the Sheffield United YouTube channel. The match kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am EST. After five games in the new season, Liverpool Women sit in third place in the FA WSL2, right behind today’s opponents on goal difference. A win will see them notch 13 points on the table and jump to the top of the league, at least until Durham travel to Sunderland on Sunday. Durham currently enjoy a two point lead over their competition, but it would be nice if they went into tomorrow’s early match trailing.

