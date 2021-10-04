POLL ALERT: SDSU Enters AP Top 25 at No. 25

#25 SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (4-0) During a bye week and with an impressive 4-0 start to the year, The Aztecs of San Diego State are now ranked No. 25 (111 votes) in this weeks Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. SDSU is at No. 27 on the Coach’s Poll.
Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
Reggie Bush weighed in on the USC head coaching search, and the former running back has a somewhat surprising candidate he’d like to see considered for the role. Bush vouched for Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to take over at USC, citing his ability to recruit and bring quality players to the Trojans.
After spending the weekend in Ann Arbor for the Washington game, Merrillville (Ind.) High defensive tackle Kenneth Grant took some time to figure things out and is now committed to the Wolverines. Grant had offers in hand from at least 14 other schools including from Ohio State and Wisconsin. Arizona...
If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
There aren’t many things Oklahoma and Texas fans will agree on this Saturday, but there was a brief moment during College GameDay where the two sides joined forces. This weekend’s edition of College GameDay is taking place outside of the Cotton Bowl to preview the Red River Showdown. The atmosphere thus far has been electric.
Clemson continues to keep tabs on quarterbacks in the 2024 class. One of the best sophomore gunslingers in the nation is the son of a former NFL player. His last name might sound a bit familiar, too. The Clemson (...)
When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
(CBS Local Sports) – College football rolls along this week with a great slate of games across CBS and CBS Sports Network. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to CBS Sports’ Adam Zucker about this week’s matchups including a clash of top 25 teams with Georgia and Auburn plus the number one team in the country, Alabama, heading to College Station to lock horns with the Aggies.
#2 Georgia at #18 Auburn: Saturday, October 9, 3:30pm ET on CBS
“It’s Georgia-Auburn and because it’s at Jordan-Hare Stadium, you never know what might happen. We enjoyed watching the prayer from a few years back on our...
The Oklahoma Sooners got a big boost to their running back room. SI Sooners can confirm a report by Soonerscoop.com’s Bob Przybylo that OU sophomore running back Marcus Major has been ruled eligible again by the NCAA. On the eve of the 2021 season Major was initially ruled out due...
No. 2 Georgia is a heavy favorite to beat No. 18 Auburn on Saturday in an SEC road game for the Bulldogs. But Georgia has struggled on the road against SEC West teams since Kirby Smart took over as head coach in Athens. So, despite ESPN’s FPI giving UGA an...
Georgia Football coverage presented by — Lee Corso is known for his bold takes on College GameDay; however, he made an even bolder prediction ahead of Saturday morning’s broadcast. Every Saturday morning, Kirk Herbstreit interviews Corso ahead of the pregame show, and this morning, he had a bold take on...
Bronco Stadium was packed with a record crowd for an afternoon homecoming game. The stands were loud and the game was entertaining, and then the second half happened. A complete meltdown on both sides of the ball has left the Broncos with a losing record through five games and many fans questions whether the Broncos are even a bowl team, let alone a contender for the conference title after the 41-31 loss. Let’s take a look at how each unit performed and where the Broncos need to improve moving forward.
The South East Conference is setting the new football status for Division 1A. Starting as early as 2024, the SEC will start their season with 16 teams. This one move is starting a period of new realignments. The new PAC12 commissioner has consulted with the B1G and the ACC commissioners...
The new AP Top 25 college football poll was released on Sunday, and the Clemson Tigers still managed to find themselves ranked. That is ridiculous as they have no business being in the top 25. Clemson lost 27-21 in double overtime at NC State on Saturday to fall to 2-2....
The dramatic improvement of Baylor’s football team is no longer Waco’s little secret. Following Saturday’s 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State, the Bears jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 21. It marks the first time the Bears have been ranked since the final AP poll of...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WJAC) — Following their 38-17 victory over Villanova on Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions have propelled themselves into the top 4 in the latest college football rankings. According to the latest AP Top 25 Poll, Penn State is now ranked fourth in the country ahead of...
One week after jumping up the polls, BYU moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls. BYU is now 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll (up two spots) and 15 in the Coaches Poll (up one spot). Baylor, BYU’s opponent on October 16, entered the AP Poll at number 21 after upsetting Iowa State in Waco.
The Week 4 slate of college football games wasn’t exactly loaded with “big-time” matchups, but what it lacked in marquee games, it more than made up for with absolute chaos reigning supreme on Saturday. Alabama’s hold atop the AP Poll remains secure, receiving 1,546 votes and 59 first-place votes after...
