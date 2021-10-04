CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLL ALERT: SDSU Enters AP Top 25 at No. 25

By Tyler_Collins
mwcconnection.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article#25 SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS (4-0) During a bye week and with an impressive 4-0 start to the year, The Aztecs of San Diego State are now ranked No. 25 (111 votes) in this weeks Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. SDSU is at No. 27 on the Coach’s Poll.

www.mwcconnection.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#College Football#Ap Top 25#American Football#Ap#Aztecs#Chance Bell
