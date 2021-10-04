CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Went Wrong in 49ers Week 4 Loss to Seahawks

By Keiana Martin
Cover picture for the articleIf you look at the stat sheet, the 49ers appeared to have dominated their Week 4 divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers posted a season-high 457 total net yards to Seattle's 234, ran 72 offensive plays (Seattle - 54), averaged 6.3 yards per play (Seattle – 4.3) and led the time of possession in the contest (31:40 to Seattle's 28:20). But mistakes were ultimately what cost San Francisco in the 28-21 loss.

