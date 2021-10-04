CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounders take West lead with a 3-0 victory over Rapids

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored for the fourth consecutive game and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night to take the Western Conference lead.

Jimmy Medranda and João Paulo added goals to help Seattle (16-5-6) win for the third straight game and move past Sporting Kansas in the conference standings.

Colorado (13-5-9) had its 12-game unbeaten streak — dating to a 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake on July 24 — snapped.

The Rapids played a man down after Lucas Esteves was shown a straight red card in the 61st minute.

Stefan Frei made four saves for the Sounders.

UNION 3, CREW 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jack Elliott scored in the first half and Alejandro Bedoya connected early in the second to help Philadelphia beat Columbus.

Elliott scored on a free kick to the bottom left corner in the 25th minute. In the 46th minute, Bedoya punched it in on a cross from Kacper Przybylko.

Leon Flach sealed it for the Union (11-7-9) in the 89th with a left footed shot from the middle of the box to the top left corner off cross from Quinn Sullivan.

Philadelphia managed to overcome a second-half red card to Kai Wagner to beat defending champ Columbus (9-12-7). The defending champion Crew are in danger of missing the playoffs.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 4, DYNAMO 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored twice and Sporting Kansas City beat Houston.

Russell converted a penalty kick in the 16th with a shot to the left corner to tie Preki’s 1996 franchise record for goals in consecutive games at five. Russell capped the scoring in the 90th.

Daniel Salloi and Gadi Kinda also scored for Kansas City (15-6-7). Fafà Picault and Darwin Quintero scored for Houston’s (5-12-12).

TIMBERS 1, INTER MIAMI 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored on header in the 83rd minute and Portland beat Inter Miami to extend its undefeated streak to eight.

The Timbers (14-10-4) went into the game in fourth in the Western Conference standings, five points back of the Colorado Rapids, who played the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night.

Miami (9-13-5) went into Sunday eight points below the playoff line in the East. It has lost four straight.

GALAXY 1, LOS ANGELES FC 1, TIE

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Tráfico rival Los Angeles FC.

Víctor Vázquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.

Mamadou “Mbacke” Fall opened the scoring in the sixth minute, when he headed home a corner kick by Eduard Atuesta.

The Galaxy (11-11-6) are winless in nine games. LAFC (9-12-7) is winless, with three losses, in its last four games.

TORONTO FC 3, FIRE 1

TORONTO (AP) — Yeferson Soteldo had a goal and assist and Toronto FC beat Chicago, spoiling Frank Klopas’ first game as the Fire’s interim coach.

Omar Gonzalez gave Toronto (6-15-7) a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute, powering in a header off a curling cross from Soteldo after a short corner. Soteldo made it 3-1 in the 70th minute. Mark Delgado also scored for Toronto.

Robert Beric scored for Chicago (7-16-6). Assistant coach Klopas took over Thursday after Raphael Wicky was fired. Klopas was head coach from 2011-13.

NASHVILLE 0, NEW YORK CITY FC 0, TIE

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Joe Willis made three saves to help Nashville tie New York City.

Nashville (11-3-14) leads MLS in ties. Sean Johnson had three saves for NYCFC (11-10-7). It has gone three games — 329 minutes — without scoring.

