CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcadia, CA

Baffert’s fillies finish 1-2 in Zenyatta at Santa Anita

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cGC8Brt00

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Private Mission won the $200,000 Zenyatta Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths Sunday at Santa Anita as part of a 1-2 finish in the Grade 2 race for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Private Mission ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.77 and paid $4.20, $2.40 and $2.20 as the even-money favorite in a field of eight fillies and mares.

The 3-year-old filly earned a fees-paid berth into the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff next month at Del Mar.

Baffert’s other entry, As Time Goes By, returned $2.80 and $2.20.

Private Mission had been set to run last week in a Grade 1 stakes at Parx Racing in Pennsylvania, but Baffert kept her home instead.

“I decided this would be best for her with the Breeders’ Cup in mind, we didn’t want to stress her,” he said. “She’s on the improve, getting better and better. I’m really happy with the way both fillies ran.”

Private Mission earned $120,000 for the win, increasing her career earnings to $256,800, with four wins in five starts.

Miss Bigly was another 2 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $3.40 to show.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1920 — The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field. 1936 — Ohio State trumpet player John Brungart dots the ‘i’ in “Script Ohio” for the first...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

605K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy