Kasperi Kapanen scores twice, Penguins beat Red Wings 5-1

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored twice, Tristan Jarry made 25 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Sunday in an exhibition game.

Jeff Carter, Kris Letang and Danton Heinen also scored for Pittsburgh, which announced before the game that left winger Jake Guentzel tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said on Twitter that Guentzel, who was replaced in the lineup by Dominik Simon, was “being monitored by the Penguins medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League.”

Pius Suter scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic allowed four goals on 23 shots in the first 35:15, and Victor Brattstrom made eights saves on nine shots in relief.

STARS 6, COYOTES 3

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Joe Pavelski gave Dallas the lead at 4:02 of the third period and the Stars held off the Coyotes in the Kraft Hockeyville game.

Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley, Jamie Benn, Ty Dellandrea and Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas, who had Jake Oettinger play the entire game in goal.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Liam O’Brien and Christian Fischer scored for Arizona, and Josef Korenar was in goal.

The game was part of the NHL’s Kraft Hockeyville initiative thatbrings an exhibition season game to one non-NHL market in the United States and Canada. As part of the initiative, the NHL and Kraft Heniz will donate $150,000 to repair a local rink as well as $10,000 worth of youth equipment.

CANUCKS 3, JETS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson each had a goal and an assist to help Vancouver beat Winnipeg.

Nic Petan also scored for the Canucks. Jaroslav Halak stopped nine of 10 shots in the first two periods, and Michael DiPietro made seven saves on eight shots in the third.

Jeff Malott and Kristian Reichel each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Mikhail Berdin made 30 saves.

#Ap#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Detroit Red Wings#Twitter#The Red Wings#35 15#Coyotes#Kraft Hockeyville#Kraft Heniz#Canucks
NHL

Three takeaways from Red Wings' 5-1 loss against Penguins

Berggren makes preseason debut, defense has tough day in Pittsburgh. After a night to remember, the Detroit Red Wings had a day to forget. Coming off Saturday's 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, in which everything seemed to go right, the Red Wings dropped their first game of the preseason, 5-1, to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon in a game where everything seemed to go wrong.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Preseason Gameday 3: Penguins to Dress NHL Lineup, Notes vs Red Wings

The Pittsburgh Penguins trimmed their training camp roster to 35 players on Saturday morning as the head coach Mike Sullivan funnels toward the start of the regular season against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 12. The Penguins JV squad beat the NHL-laden Buffalo Sabres roster on Friday night 2-1, and a few players earned rave reviews in the process.
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings see win streak come to end in 5-1 loss to Penguins

The Red Wings aren't going to win every exhibition game this preseason after all. Pittsburgh made sure of that with a 5-1 victory Sunday over the Wings at PPG Paints Arena, ending the Wings' three-game win streak. Pius Suter (power play) scored on a two-man advantage at 15:46 of the...
NHL
Fresno Bee

Jarry, Penguins rout Red Wings; Pittsburgh has COVID case

Tristan Jarry made 25 saves to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in an exhibition game Sunday. Kasperi Kapanen scored twice and Jeff Carter, Kris Letang, and Danton Heinen each had a goal for Pittsburgh, which announced before the game that Jake Guentzel tested positive for COVID-19.
NHL
