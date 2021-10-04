Kasperi Kapanen scores twice, Penguins beat Red Wings 5-1

1 of 8

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored twice, Tristan Jarry made 25 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Sunday in an exhibition game.

Jeff Carter, Kris Letang and Danton Heinen also scored for Pittsburgh, which announced before the game that left winger Jake Guentzel tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said on Twitter that Guentzel, who was replaced in the lineup by Dominik Simon, was “being monitored by the Penguins medical staff and will follow the protocols set forth by the National Hockey League.”

Pius Suter scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic allowed four goals on 23 shots in the first 35:15, and Victor Brattstrom made eights saves on nine shots in relief.

STARS 6, COYOTES 3

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Joe Pavelski gave Dallas the lead at 4:02 of the third period and the Stars held off the Coyotes in the Kraft Hockeyville game.

Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley, Jamie Benn, Ty Dellandrea and Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas, who had Jake Oettinger play the entire game in goal.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Liam O’Brien and Christian Fischer scored for Arizona, and Josef Korenar was in goal.

The game was part of the NHL’s Kraft Hockeyville initiative thatbrings an exhibition season game to one non-NHL market in the United States and Canada. As part of the initiative, the NHL and Kraft Heniz will donate $150,000 to repair a local rink as well as $10,000 worth of youth equipment.

CANUCKS 3, JETS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson each had a goal and an assist to help Vancouver beat Winnipeg.

Nic Petan also scored for the Canucks. Jaroslav Halak stopped nine of 10 shots in the first two periods, and Michael DiPietro made seven saves on eight shots in the third.

Jeff Malott and Kristian Reichel each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Mikhail Berdin made 30 saves.

