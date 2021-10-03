CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Look Back ... to a fundraising goal for charity, 1946

By Bill Edwards
Anniston Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 3, 1946, in The Star: The Community Chest [a predecessor to today’s United Way] begins this season’s fundraising appeal with a kickoff luncheon next week. The Community Chest’s fundraising goal in Anniston this year is $55,000, which will be spread among 10 organizations the Chest supports: Salvation Army, School Milk Fund, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Addie Weaver Mission, Care of Infants, Anniston Recreation Programs, Teenage Youth Center, YMCA and general relief. Being combined with the Community Chest drive this year is the USO appeal, a fund used for men still in the service and also in veterans’ hospitals. The Community Chest in Anniston was founded in 1927 by the Inter-Club Council.

