UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker - Fights to make

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 38 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 23 of the 26 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight. In the main event of the evening, Thiago Santos fights Johnny Walker in a battle of top-10 ranked light heavyweight contenders. Santos has lost his last three fights in a row but everyone recognizes him as one of the best fighters in the world at 205lbs. As for Walker, he is coming off of a knockout win over Ryan Spann in his last fight. Both fighters successfully made weight for Saturday, with Santos at 206lbs and Walker at 204.5lbs.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO