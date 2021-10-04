UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker - Fights to make
The UFC’s summer has been marked by a steady stream of under-booked, over-performing Fight Night events; cards that may have lacked in hype or interest, but made up for the fact with quality action. So, it only makes sense that one of the better looking cards on paper should wind up falling flat on its face. Thiago Santos & Johnny Walker turned in a five-round staring contest, Kevin Holland & Kyle Daukaus wound up a no-contest, and Misha Cirkunov & Krzysztof Jotko turned in the kind of bad kickboxing bout that only two grapplers are capable of cr. It sucked.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0