BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A fugitive who was considered one of Maryland’s most wanted was arrested Thursday in Georgia after three years on the run, authorities said Friday. Allen Griffin, who was wanted on a federal complaint charging him with conspiracy and drug possession charges, was taken into custody by Georgia deputies and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. “There will always be gangs and other unscrupulous individuals, but we will never stop working to protect the innocent from violence and drug dealers who peddle poison in our streets,” U.S. Marshal Johnny L. Hughes said of...

