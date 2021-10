Through three weeks of the NFL season, there have been two guys that have possibly made more highlight reels than anyone else… and they aren’t even playing football!. We are, of course, talking about the Manning brothers, who have been blessing our TV screens every Monday night as an alternative ESPN broadcast. For those that don’t mind giving up the play-by-play, the “ManningCast” is an awesome way to watch the game as Peyton and Eli banter back and forth. On top of that, they have been hosting some huge guests each Monday to make things even more interesting.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO