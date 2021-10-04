Packers’ Jaire Alexander suffers shoulder injury

Jaire Alexander was forced out in the third quarter after colliding with Steelers running back Najee Harris. The Packers went on to win 27-17, advancing to 3-1 on the year. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alexander was forced out in the third quarter after colliding with Steelers running back Najee Harris. The Packers went on to win 27-17, advancing to 3-1 on the year.

Alexander, the 18th pick of the 2018 draft, earned All-Rookie team honors and showcased his skills throughout his first two pro seasons. He started earning some league-wide recognition in 2020, including a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro nod. The 24-year-old ultimately finished the campaign with 51 tackles, 13 passes defended, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble in 15 starts. He also came up big during the playoffs, snagging a pair of interceptions in two games.

Through four games this year, Alexander has 13 tackles and one interception. It could be a while before he can add to those totals, but the early prognosis indicates that the injury won’t be a season-ender.