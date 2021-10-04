Debra Diann “ DeeDee” Willis
Debra Diann “ DeeDee” Willis, age 52, of Gordonsville, passed away Peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Ralph & Annie Lou Crawley Wade; brothers, Ronald Dale Wade & Harvey Ralph (Butch) Wade II; mother-in-law Fran Willis; sister-in-law Meme Willis; father-in-law Frank Willis; She is survived by loving husband of 27yrs Vincent Shaun Willis; sister, Veronica Lynn (Bennett) Byrd; nieces & nephews Jessica Lynn Brewer, Victoria Aves & John Brewer; brother-in-law Ed Willis; friends Don Beam, Ray Griffin, Liz Talitian, Wes & Wanda Froelich and many other Brothers and Sisters in Christ.www.hendersonvillestandard.com
