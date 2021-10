One of the oddest moments of Week Three came on a punt early in the first quarter of the Cardinals’ 31-19 win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville. A penalty flag thrown by the field judge hit a punt headed toward Cardinals returner Rondale Moore and changed the trajectory of the ball enough that Moore muffed the catch. He was able to recover the ball and the Cardinals won the game, which Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said led to a very different reaction than if the Jaguars had recovered.

