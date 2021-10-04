CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You can't have a hangover from this game': Broncos focused on leaving loss to Ravens behind, turning page to Steelers

By Aric DiLalla
denverbroncos.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — One loss cannot become two. In the home locker room at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday following a 23-7 defeat at the hands of the Ravens, that was Head Coach Vic Fangio's message to his team. "We're on to the next game," Fangio said after the...

www.denverbroncos.com

