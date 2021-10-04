CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Went Well for Cardinals in Sunday's Convincing Win Over the Rams

By Alex Weiner
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his team did not make any statements on Sunday. He said that Arizona simply looked to get better, and in doing so it defeated a highly-touted Rams squad 37-20 on the road.

It was a complete performance, as the offense efficiently moved the ball, converted on third downs and did not turn the ball over. The defense was physical up front and in coverage.

There were cracks on both sides.

The first offensive possession saw two Rams get free lanes to quarterback Kyler Murray untouched and there were a few penalties called on the offensive line.

The defense had some poor possessions against the run and allowed a fair share of yards.

But, for the Cardinals to come away with a commanding victory and have room to tighten the screws shows the level this team can get to if it continues to progress.

"I think we played a good complementary game today," center Rodney Hudson said postgame. "We left some plays out there, made some mistakes, that's part of the game. So we'll watch the film, get back to work and try to correct those."

What went well

Offensive efficiency

The Cardinals gained 465 net yards on Sunday with 249 coming through the air and 216 on the ground.

This was easily the most effective running performance of the season for the Cardinals, especially down the stretch.

The Cardinals went up by three scores in the second half and relied on the ground game to move the ball and keep the clock rolling.

"When you play tremendous opponents like the Rams, that's what you got to do," running back Chase Edmonds said. "That's really playoff football."

Edmonds gained a season-high 120 rushing yards on 12 carries. He gained 54 of those yards on one touch in the fourth quarter.

On third-and-7 from the Cardinals 4-yard line, Edmonds found a hole.

That came with 10:35 left on the clock, and the Rams did not get the ball back until there was 3:38 remaining. Arizona did not throw the ball once on that drive, which led to a field goal.

Murray was terrific running the offense.

He was decisive, did not force any throw that could have resulted in a turnover and picked his spots to run.

"He continues to impress me with knowing when to take off and when the party's over and throw it away," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "And then knowing where his outlets are on his checkdowns. Some big-time third downs."

The offense finished 8 of 13 on third down, an area it struggled with last week.

Arizona scored on seven of its final eight possessions until setting up in victory formation.

Winning the turnover battle

A way that the Cardinals were able to jump out ahead in the first half stemmed from turnovers.

Arizona's defense took the ball away on the Rams' second and fourth possessions of the game. The offensive scored touchdowns after both of them, and the Cardinals were up 21-10.

The first takeaway was an interception by Byron Murphy Jr. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford aired the ball deep to vertical threat DeSean Jackson.

Jackson had Murphy beat one-on-one by a couple of steps, but the third-year Cardinal closed the gap as the ball approached Jackson and cut it off.

The second takeaway was on the first play of a Rams drive following a Cardinals touchdown.

Edge rusher Markus Golden poked the ball away from running back Sony Michel as he approached a wall of bodies at the line of scrimmage. Safety Budda Baker came away with it.

Five plays later, the Cardinals were up by two scores.

"They still had some big-time plays, but I thought we did just enough to create some turnovers and then really turn the tide," Kingsbury said.

Keeping the Rams out of the end zone

The Cardinals did not shut down the Rams offense, but they kept it away from the pylon enough times to build a lead.

On the Rams first drive, they marched to the Cardinals 23-yard line, but stalled.

The final two L.A. possessions of the first half resulted in a punt after Los Angeles crossed midfield and a field goal when the line of scrimmage was the Cardinals' 4-yard line.

The Rams got past the Cardinals 30-yard line five times, but scored only two touchdowns on Sunday.

