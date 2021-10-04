Cardinals Offensive Line Passes Another Test

Ground and pound football normally isn't the Arizona Cardinals' method of transportation with the football.

Yet against a formidable Los Angeles Rams defensive front that features the likes of Aaron Donald among other strong defenders, the Cardinals found a wealth of success rushing the football in their 37-20 win on Sunday. Arizona rushed for 216 yards on the ground, improving to a 6-0 record since 2016 when rushing for over 200 yards.

Even more impressive? Arizona wasn't even at full strength. Right tackle Kelvin Beachum was again out with continued problems with his ribs, while left guard Justin Pugh (back) managed to play despite dealing with his own injury troubles.

The Cardinals started Max Garcia at right guard, while sliding versatile offensive lineman Josh Jones to right tackle.

Patchwork? Certainly not, at least in the thinking of a team that prides itself on its depth, and not in the eyes of starting center Rodney Hudson.

"Guys stepped up, they got the opportunity," said Hudson following the victory.

"Josh (Jones) playing a different position and Max (Garcia) getting an opportunity to come in and start, they did their part. Credit to those guys. I think the group as a whole, everybody does a good job of staying in tuned during the week because you never know when your shot's gonna come.

"I think those guys have done a great job of preparing thus far and like I said, Josh playing a new spot and Max stepping in, they stepped up and did well."

Much of the focus and talk around the Cardinals' facility throughout the week was stopping the dominant impact a defensive presence such as Donald can have on any given week.

While the Cardinals' game plan called for up-tempo play-calling that didn't allow much time (or rest) for Donald throughout the course of the game, Arizona's front indeed held their own against the future Hall of Fame player as Donald only heard his name called four times for tackles on Sunday, a quieter-than-usual day for No. 99.

"He's a great player, if not the best in the league," said Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray following the game. "I think today, like I said, our offensive line blocked their asses off. It was a good plan."

Another theme has been the impact Hudson has on the line. Running back Chase Edmonds said Sunday, "yeah, Big Rod, Uncle Rod, I call him. He's been a helluva add for us. I mean, night and day difference. Whether it's the run game, the pass game, the calls, keeping his poise. That was a hostile environment and Rod does a great job of keeping us poised making all the right calls and telling us what he sees out there and just having an open dialogue. The addition of Rodney helps you. I can't harp on it enough. It's been tremendous for us, especially in the run game and obviously with Kyler in the passing game."

Arizona had 40 rushing attempts during Sunday's win (including two end-of-game kneeldowns), marking just the third time in the previous four seasons where the Cardinals rushed that amount of times in a game.

The Cardinals now move to 4-0, with another important NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers up next. Whether or not Beachum will be available for that outing is still too far into the future.

Yet, Sunday's performance showed how comfortable the team is with both their rushing attack, and whatever combination of players link together ahead of their runners.

It's time to give those big guys upfront some recognition, as the room's depth has been tested early and against strong defensive fronts.

Four tests have come, and four tests have been passed thus far.