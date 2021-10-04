CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals Offensive Line Passes Another Test

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yK6XQ_0cGC0urY00

Ground and pound football normally isn't the Arizona Cardinals' method of transportation with the football.

Yet against a formidable Los Angeles Rams defensive front that features the likes of Aaron Donald among other strong defenders, the Cardinals found a wealth of success rushing the football in their 37-20 win on Sunday. Arizona rushed for 216 yards on the ground, improving to a 6-0 record since 2016 when rushing for over 200 yards.

Even more impressive? Arizona wasn't even at full strength. Right tackle Kelvin Beachum was again out with continued problems with his ribs, while left guard Justin Pugh (back) managed to play despite dealing with his own injury troubles.

The Cardinals started Max Garcia at right guard, while sliding versatile offensive lineman Josh Jones to right tackle.

Patchwork? Certainly not, at least in the thinking of a team that prides itself on its depth, and not in the eyes of starting center Rodney Hudson.

"Guys stepped up, they got the opportunity," said Hudson following the victory.

"Josh (Jones) playing a different position and Max (Garcia) getting an opportunity to come in and start, they did their part. Credit to those guys. I think the group as a whole, everybody does a good job of staying in tuned during the week because you never know when your shot's gonna come.

"I think those guys have done a great job of preparing thus far and like I said, Josh playing a new spot and Max stepping in, they stepped up and did well."

Much of the focus and talk around the Cardinals' facility throughout the week was stopping the dominant impact a defensive presence such as Donald can have on any given week.

While the Cardinals' game plan called for up-tempo play-calling that didn't allow much time (or rest) for Donald throughout the course of the game, Arizona's front indeed held their own against the future Hall of Fame player as Donald only heard his name called four times for tackles on Sunday, a quieter-than-usual day for No. 99.

"He's a great player, if not the best in the league," said Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray following the game. "I think today, like I said, our offensive line blocked their asses off. It was a good plan."

Another theme has been the impact Hudson has on the line. Running back Chase Edmonds said Sunday, "yeah, Big Rod, Uncle Rod, I call him. He's been a helluva add for us. I mean, night and day difference. Whether it's the run game, the pass game, the calls, keeping his poise. That was a hostile environment and Rod does a great job of keeping us poised making all the right calls and telling us what he sees out there and just having an open dialogue. The addition of Rodney helps you. I can't harp on it enough. It's been tremendous for us, especially in the run game and obviously with Kyler in the passing game."

Arizona had 40 rushing attempts during Sunday's win (including two end-of-game kneeldowns), marking just the third time in the previous four seasons where the Cardinals rushed that amount of times in a game.

The Cardinals now move to 4-0, with another important NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers up next. Whether or not Beachum will be available for that outing is still too far into the future.

Yet, Sunday's performance showed how comfortable the team is with both their rushing attack, and whatever combination of players link together ahead of their runners.

It's time to give those big guys upfront some recognition, as the room's depth has been tested early and against strong defensive fronts.

Four tests have come, and four tests have been passed thus far.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Had 4-Word Message For Matthew Stafford Tonight

The Los Angeles Rams took down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. Los Angeles improved to 3-0 on the season. The Rams made a big trade for Matthew Stafford this offseason and it appears to be paying off in a big way. Stafford was great...
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford reacts to Rams’ disappointing loss to Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams lost their first game of the 2021 season to their NFC West division rivals Arizona Cardinals, and Matthew Stafford knows he shares part of the blame. Stafford undoubtedly had his worst game of the season so far against the Cardinals, completing just 26 of his 41 passes for 280 yards–though most of it are non-impactful at all. He finished with two touchdowns, but it also came with an interception as the offense struggled and had a hard time getting anything going on the rushing and passing game, especially in the second half.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Cardinals, Raiders rise; Seahawks slip

Let's start with some Power Rankings history. We enter Week 3 with four teams from the same division gobbling up real estate in the top 10. This has never happened in the history of any power rankings on any website*, and it speaks to the special state of the NFC West.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Hall Of Fame
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
thespun.com

Arizona Cardinals Have Released Veteran Defensive Back

Just last week, the Arizona Cardinals signed veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar to their practice squad, giving the 29-year-old his first opportunity in the league in just over a month. A few days later, on Tuesday afternoon, the organization announced that it had decided to part ways with its recent addition.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kelvin Beachum Brings Philosophical Approach to Cardinals Offensive Line

Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries says fellow tackle Kelvin Beachum doesn't speak much, but when he does, the offensive line listens. At the professional level of football, repetition is key in order to perfect your craft. It appears even an ancient philosopher knew that. "So Beach told us a quote...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Spreading The Wealth: Cardinals' Passing Game An Inclusive Affair

The Cardinals' final touchdown drive in Jacksonville featured five passes to three different receivers – and neither were the team's top two pass catchers. Two players crossed the 100-yard mark receiving – and neither was ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿. And as the Cardinals go into their NFC West showdown with the also-undefeated...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Offensive Line Benefits From Emergence Of Josh Jones

Josh Jones , at 6-foot-5, thought he was a "hooper" until his junior year of high school. "Guys were 6-5 and playing point guard so I was like, 'I probably need to make a business decision,' " the Cardinals' second-year offensive lineman said. Jones finally started his football career as...
NFL
The Associated Press

Prolific passing games in Cardinals-Rams unbeaten showdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury knows more than enough about offensive football to appreciate — and to fear — what the Los Angeles Rams have done in the first three games of Sean McVay’s partnership with Matthew Stafford. “It’s kind of the perfect storm when you get a play-caller...
NFL
chatsports.com

Rams-Cardinals: How good have the Cardinals offense been in the red zone?

After allowing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to score on each of their four red zone opportunities (three touchdowns and one field goal), the Los Angeles Rams red zone defense has lost a bit of the mystique they had after their dominant first two weeks of the 2021 campaign. In fairness to said red zone defense, those first two weeks were against Andy Dalton and Carson Wentz, while the most recent scoring drives were led by the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady.
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
213
Followers
512
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy