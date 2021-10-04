CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Murray Big-Time on Third Down Against Rams

By Howard Balzer
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19whOD_0cGC0qKe00

The Cardinals escaped with a win last Sunday in Jacksonville on an afternoon when the offense sputtered at times and was a dismal 1-for-9 on third down.

The one successful conversion came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Kyler Murray connected with wide receiver A.J. Green on a 36-yard play on third-and-9 that moved the ball from the 49-yard line to the Jacksonville 15.

There was a subsequent failure on third-and-8, but the play did gain seven yards on a pass to running back Chase Edmonds. On fourth-and-1, Murray ran for two yards and two plays later, running back James Conner scored the final points of the game on a 1-yard run.

Aside from the Green play, Murray completed 4 of 7 passes for only 19 yards and had incompletions with one, two and four yards to go. Conner was also stuffed for no gain on another third-and-1.

Sunday in Los Angeles was a total reversal, and contributed significantly to the Cardinals scoring 37 points in the victory over the Rams.

While it wasn’t perfect (football rarely is) with two sacks, including a 14-yard loss on the team’ first possession of the game on third-and-5, the Cardinals converted 8 of 13 third-down opportunities.

Two touchdowns came on third-down plays and the team’s other two touchdowns came after third-down conversions. Their first touchdown of the game was on a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Murray to A.J. Green on third-and-6.

Murray was 4-for-6 for 76 yards passing on third down and he ran for 18 yards on a scintillating scramble to the Rams’ 9-yard line on third-and-16 that led to a touchdown two plays later.

Asked about Murray’s decision-making in the game, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “It was big-time. He continues to impress me with knowing when to take off and when the party's over and throw it away. And then knowing where his outlets are on his checkdowns. Some big-time third downs. We were off on third down last week and he came back and was really dynamic on third down with his feet and his arm.”

In addition to the third-and-16 run, there was 16-yard pass play to rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore on a third-and-14 play and the 54-yard bolt up the middle by running back Chase Edmonds on third-and-7 from their own 4-yard line. Conner had a 10-yard run on third-and-4 that led to a touchdown. Overall, the Cardinals totaled 159 yards on their eight third-down conversions.

The long third-downs occurred after a false start and offensive holding called on right tackle Josh Jones.

As Murray acknowledged, “We had some flashes of some of the old stuff, penalties and stuff like that, but for the most part we overcame and we fought through the adversity that we faced today.”

Which, in reality is what good teams do.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray getting spied on by Rams was ‘dumb,’ says two-time Super Bowl champion

The Arizona Cardinals are still undefeated in four games to start the season. Much of their early success can be attributed to, of course, star quarterback Kyler Murray. In their latest win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, Murray clinically broke down the opposing defense, leading the Cardinals to a convincing 37-20 victory. The Rams tried to do everything to stop Murray, including tasking linebacker Kenny Young to spy on the 24-year-old quarterback all game long.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams Speak About the Challenge of Facing QB Kyler Murray

The Los Angeles Rams will face quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 4 – a passer they've had much success against in recent meetings. Murray has never beat the Rams in four previous contests. However, things appear much different regarding the Rams and Cardinals' current squads as they have in the years prior.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray Plays A Special Game In A Special Win Over Rams

Kyler Murray had struggled in his four games against the Rams in his short career. But Murray is a different quarterback in 2021. A better quarterback. And it showed in attempt No. 5 against the Rams Sunday. In the 37-20 blowout victory, Murray passed the test with flying colors. Murray...
NFL
AL.com

Cardinals-Rams live stream (10/3): How to watch Stafford vs. Murray online, TV info, time

The Arizona Cardinals know they have their hands full Sunday, Oct. 3, when they face the Los Angeles Rams. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray are rolling well for the Cardinals, and the NFC West rivals’ meeting on Sunday is more than an eye-catching showdown between unbeaten teams. It’s a chance to see two of the sport’s top passing offenses trading touchdowns for what both teams expect to be a difficult afternoon.
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: Is It Possible to Slow Down Kyler Murray and the Cardinals?

The Los Angeles Rams are 3-0 as they head into Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. The defense has played a big role in that, only allowing 20 points once, with the Buccaneers eclipsing that mark late in the fourth quarter in garbage time. The Arizona Cardinals will bring a new challenge. Let’s jump into this week’s defensive game plan.
NFL
Herald-Palladium

Murray keeps Cardinals unbeaten with 37-20 rout of Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In every quarter of a dominant victory on the Rams' home turf, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals confirmed they're no longer the annual afterthought in the NFC West. The unbeaten Cards have shoved their way to the front of this ultracompetitive division with an offense...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LA Rams: Time’s up for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray time to throw

By the time it takes you to finish reading this sentence, you would be tackled to the ground by the pass rush of the LA Rams. Led by All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald, the Rams wasted no time in getting to the quarterback in the first three games of the season. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Kyler Murray’s to do list vs the Rams

Three weeks into the NFL season the Kyler Murray-led Arizona Cardinals are one of the few unbeaten teams. Murray is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. As a result, he has etched his name as an early-season MVP candidate. Currently, he ranks third in passing yards and sixth...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Go To L.A. For Yet Another Big Game Against Rams

The last time the Cardinals went to SoFi Stadium, the playoffs were at stake -- and it didn't end the way they wanted. They return there Sunday, their postseason chances not in the balance. But their chance to remain undefeated and their chance to end a losing streak against the Los Angeles Rams still creates a playoff-type atmosphere in an early NFC West showdown.
NFL
All Cardinals

Film Review: Kyler Murray's Third-and-Long Drive Savers

The Arizona Cardinals had their best showing on third downs during Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Rams. They converted on eight of 13, their highest conversion percentage of the season. Arizona was four of 18 throughout the past two games in such situations. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave...
NFL
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray, Cardinals make statement with win over undefeated Rams

Because I was occupied reporting in New England, I asked my friend Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus to weigh in on the big game between the Rams and Cardinals. His report:. The NFL is going through a transitional phase at the quarterback position. The time has largely come and gone for Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan in the NFL; Philip Rivers and Drew Brees retired this past offseason; Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are still playing at a high level, but their years are numbered. Young players are taking over the position rapidly, and while people cite Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert as the next great players at the position, Sunday we saw a coronation of sorts in the NFC West. Kyler Murray went on the road and handily defeated the previously unbeaten, and preseason divisional favorite, Los Angeles Rams 37-20. The win pushed Arizona’s record to 4-0 for the first time since 2012—when Kevin Kolb was the Cardinals’ starting quarterback—and Murray became the first QB in Cardinal history to have three straight games with at least 75 percent completions.
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray helps Cardinals remain undefeated with 2 touchdowns in 37-20 win against Rams

Former Sooners and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led his team to a relatively easy divisional win over the Los Angeles Rams, 37-20 on Sunday. The Cardinals now improve their record to an undefeated 4-0 and own sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Arizona is also one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, with the other being the Las Vegas Raiders, who play Monday night.
NFL
chatsports.com

How Murray and Cardinals Outdueled Rams

This is exactly what I imagined Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals told the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in their battle to be the class of the NFC West, and possibly the entire NFL. The Rams and Cardinals both entered the game at 3-0, and they came into the weekend third and fourth in our team DVOA rankings. This was a legit matchup between two supercharged offenses and teams looking to make an early claim on a division that's always tough.
NFL
247Sports

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray gives thoughts on big win over Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continued his potential MVP tour this weekend, leading his team to a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are now a perfect 4-0 this season, while Murray — known as a dangerous runner — ranks second in the NFL in passing yards with 1,273, behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady.
NFL
All Cardinals

Rams GM Wants Murray and Wilson to Play Baseball

There is no better example of how week-to-week the NFL is than what the talk has been since the Cardinals dismantled the Rams on Sunday. The Rams were the darlings of the league and hardly a minute would go by that the exploits of quarterback Matthew Stafford weren’t being discussed.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

How Kyler Murray broke the Rams’ back on 3rd-and-16

NFL Week 4 - 3-0 Cardinals at 3-0 Rams. It’s hard to believe now that we know the Rams lost 37-20, but LA led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter following an immaculate play by Matthew Stafford to direct-and-execute a touchdown throw to Van Jefferson for 14 yards.
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
213
Followers
512
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy