Compounding problems: $65M more COMP at risk as devs wait for time-locked bug fix

Konami has shared a statement in which it apologises for the issues experienced with eFootball 2022, and adds that it aims to "improve the current situation." The launch of eFootball 2022 has been rife with reports of problems. In his first impressions of eFootball 2022, alongside discussion of eFootball 2022's missing gameplay features, Kes also noted the game's poor visuals. Meanwhile, the game currently sits with a TA rating of 1.5/5. Over on Twitter, Konami acknowledges these reports, saying, "After the release of eFootball 2022, we have received lots of feedback and requests regarding game balance that includes pass speed and defence operation. We would also like to acknowledge that there have been reports of problems users have experienced with cut-scenes, facial expressions, movements of players and the behaviour of the ball. We are very sorry for the problems, and want to assure everyone we will take all concerns seriously and strive to improve the current situation," Konami adds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO