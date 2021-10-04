‘The Walking Dead’: Seth Gilliam Breaks Down Gabriel’s Crisis of Faith

Good news! AMC has announced a return date for The Walking Dead season 11. Bad news! Alexandria isn’t looking too hot. In advance of its New York Comic Con panel “The Badass Women of The Walking Dead Universe”, the folks behind the zombie hit unveiled both a return date and a new teaser for the middle eight episodes of the show’s 24-episode final season. The Walking Dead season 11 will return with episode 9 on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The finale of “Part 1” as the first eight episodes have come to be known is available to stream on AMC+ now and will air this Sunday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO