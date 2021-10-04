CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots vs. Bucs thumbs up, thumbs down: Mac Jones hangs with Tom Brady

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lxujh_0cGByIjM00

FOXBOROUGH – Tom Brady’s hyped-up return to Gillette Stadium turned into a low-scoring dogfight Sunday night with Patriots rookie Mac Jones more than ready for the battle with the GOAT. Brady, though, pulled out the tight win by leading the Bucs to a late game-winning field goal. Tampa Bay held on for the 19-17 victory when Jones's own late drive saw Nick Folk's 56-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright.

Before moving on from Brady’s record-breaking return and arguably the most anticipated regular season game in NFL history, here’s a look at some of the personnel highs and lows for New England in the :

Thumbs up

Mac Jones – This summer many argued that you simply couldn’t throw the No. 15 overall pick to the wolves by putting him in the hyped-up Week 4 battle with Brady. Jones put those fears to bed by showing, yet again, he’s up to pretty much every rookie measuring stick thrown his way. Despite plenty of pressure – including an unblocked blitz that led to an early interception – Jones threw an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to hold a 7-6 halftime lead. Josh McDaniels had Jones in plenty of no-huddle and spread looks, anything but babying his young passer. Trailing 13-7, Jones hit Jonnu Smith for a go-ahead 1-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter. He then led his team to a go-ahead field goal with less than five minutes to play. Jones finished completing 31 of 40 throws for 275 yards with two touchdowns and the one pick for a 101.6 rating. He was just plain good in a tough spot, even in the losing effort.

Kendrick Bourne/Jakobi Meyers – After breaking out with six catches for a career-high 96 yards and a score against New Orleans, Bourne kept the momentum rolling against the Bucs. He had a couple nice early grabs for 17 and 16 yards on the way to five catches on five targets for 58 yards in the first half. Meyers also continued to be a regular target for Jones, with eight catches for 70 yards. That included a pair of catches to jumpstart the fourth-quarter comeback. The third-year vet also got into the trick-play game yet again, throwing a double-pass to Brandon Bolden for a 15-yard gain in the first half and then a 30-yard hookup with Nelson Agholor on a pass off a reverse late in the fourth quarter.

Matt Judon – One of the big splashes of the free agent spending spree, Judon is living up to the hype and his paycheck. He had a big 8 yard sack to slow a Bucs drive and eventually force a punt late in the second quarter. Judon also drew illegal hands to the face penalty in the third quarter that wiped out a Brady bomb to Antonio Brown that would have gone for 44 yards.

Judon finished with seven tackles, the sack, two tackles for a loss and a pair of QB hits on Brady. He also seemed to chirp at Brady a few different times throughout the night.

Thumbs down

Defensive coaching/personnel groups – A week after allowing a touchdown with just 10 players on the field, New England again had substitution issues on defense. First, the coaches were screaming at Chase Winovich early as he ran off, pointing him back on the field where there were already 11 defenders. Later in the first quarter the Patriots were flagged for having 12 men on defense. With the game on the line in the fourth quarte there was confusion again with a Winovich substitution forcing New England to use a timeout. It seems like a pretty basic thing, but the Patriots are having trouble getting 11 guys on the field and lined up on defense too regularly early in the season.

Offensive line – Whether it was run blocking or pass protection, the line struggled to get the job done. Damien Harris didn’t have much room to work and when he did, holding calls brought things back. Mac Jones was hit and harried rather early and often. Late in the second quarter was a telling two-play series in which Harris was upended for a 1-yard loss and Jones was sacked on consecutive plays. Midway through the third quarter the Patriots had negative yards rushing. Trent Brown missed his third straight game, but the issues are far from only a right tackle problem, even with Justin Herron struggling in pass protection. The offensive line is supposed to be foundational strength the offense is built on, so far this season it’s been a consistent disappointment.

Joejuan Williams/Shaun Wade – The two cornerbacks were inactive as healthy scratches against the Bucs. Meanwhile, practice squad promotion Myles Bryant saw his season debut against Tampa Bay. It’s particularly telling that Williams, the third-year former second-round pick, was a healthy scratch against a pass-happy Bucs squad for a Patriots secondary that is already thin with Stephon Gilmore on PUP while J.C. Jackson is dealing with a knee injury.

J.J. Taylor – James White is reportedly lost for the year to a hip injury. Rhamondre Stevenson was inactive for the third straight game after fumbling in the opener. That’s given Taylor chances to prove his worth in recent weeks. Unfortunately he recorded his own turnover on the first drive of the second half when he fumbled the ball away to the Bucs after a catch for no gain in the rain. Taylor was lucky his defense helped him out with post-turnover three-and-out. Depth and faith are becoming a concern in the backfield.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Patriots Will ‘Briefly Acknowledge’ Tom Brady Setting NFL Passing Record, But Not Stop Game Vs. Bucs

FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady is likely to set the all-time NFL passing record on Sunday when he returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time. And we now may have an idea of what will happen in the likely event that he does. Brady needs just 68 yards to pass Drew Brees for most passing yards in league history. In the leadup to the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if the game would stop if and when Brady broke the record. “Yeah, I have no idea, honestly,” Belichick said. Belichick noted with a smile that the Patriots will be doing...
NFL
NESN

Why Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Believes Patriots’ Mac Jones Is ‘Legit’

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones received a glowing review Wednesday from the head coach of his upcoming opponent. Tampa Bay Buccaneers bench boss Bruce Arians had high praise for Jones ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Bucs matchup, calling the first-round draft pick “legit.”. “I loved him coming out (in the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
cbslocal.com

Julian Edelman Had No Problems Rooting For Patriots Against Tom Brady, Came Away Impressed By Mac Jones

BOSTON (CBS) — There may not be a non-family member on this planet that Julian Edelman loves more than Tom Brady. But his love for the Patriots runs stronger. While Edelman talked a lot about his expectations of feeling conflicted while watching his former quarterback play against his former team, the retired receiver said on “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+ that he had absolutely no issues rooting for the Patriots to beat the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Bucs vs. Patriots and Tom Brady's New England return

If you're a football fan in the slightest, you know that Sunday marks Tom Brady's return to New England for the first time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face Bill Belichick and the Patriots. And if you're looking for NFL odds and how to bet Buccaneers...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones describes pressure of facing Tom Brady

Through three weeks, Mac Jones has exclusively gone up against quarterbacks drafted higher than him in their respective classes. Jones and the New England Patriots have faced Tua Tagovailoa (fifth overall, 2020) and the Miami Dolphins, Zach Wilson (second overall, 2021) and the New York Jets and Jameis Winston (first overall, 2015) and the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
NBC Sports

How Brady and Mac Jones will make NFL history in Pats-Bucs matchup

There are about a million storylines entering the New England Patriots' Week 4 matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. Make that a million and one. Brady will make his first trip to New England as a visitor Sunday at the ripe age of 44....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bucs#American Football#Gillette Stadium
NBC Sports

Bucs coach praises Patriots QB Mac Jones' ability to handle pressure

Much of the attention surrounding Sunday night's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium has focused on Tom Brady, and rightly so. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is returning to Foxboro for the first time as an opponent, and emotions will be running high throughout the night.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Chris Gasper on Tom Brady Sr. & Alex Guerrero // The Belichick-Brady Relationship // Mac Jones & Saints-Patriots – 9/24 (Hour 3)

(00:16) Chris Gasper, of WCVB-TV, joined Felger and Massarotti and they discussed the comments coming from the Brady camp. (12:43) The guys continued to talk about the relationship between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. (33:29) Mike, Tony, and Chris discussed the play of Mac Jones and Sunday’s Patriots matchup against...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones shares thoughts on facing Tom Brady

Tom Brady is gearing up for his return to New England this Sunday to face a Patriots team now led by Mac Jones at quarterback. With all the pressure that comes with facing a player like Brady, Jones says that he’s ready for the challenge per Jake Levin of NBC Sports.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Mac Jones Gives Fans Hope in Showdown vs. Tom Brady: Week 4 Takeaways

Pats-Bucs overreactions: Mac Jones gives fans hope in showdown vs. Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, and the difference between winning and losing was ultimately one field goal post. Patriots kicker...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Tom Brady Opens Up On Bill Belichick Relationship As Patriots-Bucs Nears

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Tom Brady allowed both his trainer and his father to speak for him over the last two weeks. And both Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady Sr. said unflattering things about Bill Belichick. Well, Brady finally has offered his own thoughts...
NFL
Boston

Mac Jones ‘moving on’ from Saints loss right into Tom Brady and the Bucs

Jones took the brunt of the blame for the Patriots' offensive struggles against the Saints while acknowledging there will be "trial and error" early in the season. A day after Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was spotted hanging his head on the sidelines after his team lost to the New Orleans Saints, WEEI hosts Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria did a mini-wellness check on the rookie passer during their weekly Monday afternoon conversation.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Tickets for Tom Brady, Bucs vs. Patriots Selling for over $1,200 on Average

If you haven't purchased tickets for Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium, then you might want to plan on having a nice night in Sunday. According to TMZ Sports, tickets for the Week 4 contest between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots are averaging $1,222 on StubHub. That figure is 20 percent higher than the next closest game this season.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Posts Hype Video for Return to Foxborough for Bucs vs. Patriots

Tom Brady's social media game has been on point this week in anticipation of his return to Foxborough against the New England Patriots. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star posted one final hype video on Twitter mere hours before he steps on the field at Gillette Stadium as a visiting player for the first time:
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy