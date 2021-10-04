Patriots vs. Bucs thumbs up, thumbs down: Mac Jones hangs with Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH – Tom Brady’s hyped-up return to Gillette Stadium turned into a low-scoring dogfight Sunday night with Patriots rookie Mac Jones more than ready for the battle with the GOAT. Brady, though, pulled out the tight win by leading the Bucs to a late game-winning field goal. Tampa Bay held on for the 19-17 victory when Jones's own late drive saw Nick Folk's 56-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright.

Before moving on from Brady’s record-breaking return and arguably the most anticipated regular season game in NFL history, here’s a look at some of the personnel highs and lows for New England in the :

Thumbs up

Mac Jones – This summer many argued that you simply couldn’t throw the No. 15 overall pick to the wolves by putting him in the hyped-up Week 4 battle with Brady. Jones put those fears to bed by showing, yet again, he’s up to pretty much every rookie measuring stick thrown his way. Despite plenty of pressure – including an unblocked blitz that led to an early interception – Jones threw an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to hold a 7-6 halftime lead. Josh McDaniels had Jones in plenty of no-huddle and spread looks, anything but babying his young passer. Trailing 13-7, Jones hit Jonnu Smith for a go-ahead 1-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter. He then led his team to a go-ahead field goal with less than five minutes to play. Jones finished completing 31 of 40 throws for 275 yards with two touchdowns and the one pick for a 101.6 rating. He was just plain good in a tough spot, even in the losing effort.

Kendrick Bourne/Jakobi Meyers – After breaking out with six catches for a career-high 96 yards and a score against New Orleans, Bourne kept the momentum rolling against the Bucs. He had a couple nice early grabs for 17 and 16 yards on the way to five catches on five targets for 58 yards in the first half. Meyers also continued to be a regular target for Jones, with eight catches for 70 yards. That included a pair of catches to jumpstart the fourth-quarter comeback. The third-year vet also got into the trick-play game yet again, throwing a double-pass to Brandon Bolden for a 15-yard gain in the first half and then a 30-yard hookup with Nelson Agholor on a pass off a reverse late in the fourth quarter.

Matt Judon – One of the big splashes of the free agent spending spree, Judon is living up to the hype and his paycheck. He had a big 8 yard sack to slow a Bucs drive and eventually force a punt late in the second quarter. Judon also drew illegal hands to the face penalty in the third quarter that wiped out a Brady bomb to Antonio Brown that would have gone for 44 yards.

Judon finished with seven tackles, the sack, two tackles for a loss and a pair of QB hits on Brady. He also seemed to chirp at Brady a few different times throughout the night.

Thumbs down

Defensive coaching/personnel groups – A week after allowing a touchdown with just 10 players on the field, New England again had substitution issues on defense. First, the coaches were screaming at Chase Winovich early as he ran off, pointing him back on the field where there were already 11 defenders. Later in the first quarter the Patriots were flagged for having 12 men on defense. With the game on the line in the fourth quarte there was confusion again with a Winovich substitution forcing New England to use a timeout. It seems like a pretty basic thing, but the Patriots are having trouble getting 11 guys on the field and lined up on defense too regularly early in the season.

Offensive line – Whether it was run blocking or pass protection, the line struggled to get the job done. Damien Harris didn’t have much room to work and when he did, holding calls brought things back. Mac Jones was hit and harried rather early and often. Late in the second quarter was a telling two-play series in which Harris was upended for a 1-yard loss and Jones was sacked on consecutive plays. Midway through the third quarter the Patriots had negative yards rushing. Trent Brown missed his third straight game, but the issues are far from only a right tackle problem, even with Justin Herron struggling in pass protection. The offensive line is supposed to be foundational strength the offense is built on, so far this season it’s been a consistent disappointment.

Joejuan Williams/Shaun Wade – The two cornerbacks were inactive as healthy scratches against the Bucs. Meanwhile, practice squad promotion Myles Bryant saw his season debut against Tampa Bay. It’s particularly telling that Williams, the third-year former second-round pick, was a healthy scratch against a pass-happy Bucs squad for a Patriots secondary that is already thin with Stephon Gilmore on PUP while J.C. Jackson is dealing with a knee injury.

J.J. Taylor – James White is reportedly lost for the year to a hip injury. Rhamondre Stevenson was inactive for the third straight game after fumbling in the opener. That’s given Taylor chances to prove his worth in recent weeks. Unfortunately he recorded his own turnover on the first drive of the second half when he fumbled the ball away to the Bucs after a catch for no gain in the rain. Taylor was lucky his defense helped him out with post-turnover three-and-out. Depth and faith are becoming a concern in the backfield.