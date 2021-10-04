CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Results Sunday October 3rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

4th-$12,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 26.600. Winner: DK B/ M, 7, by Time to Get Even-Clawpuccino. Scratched: Hail On Hoofs. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds. Cioppino Pasadino115111-hd1-¾R. Ramirez1.00. Lucky Daughter121522-32-3E. Payeras3.60. Elemental117334-73-hdH. Lopez3.30. Perfect Reflection116243-hd4-7D. Herrera2.80. I'm...

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Sunday October 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 8Only Time , 118S. Camacho8-7-xAngel Penna, Jr. 2nd-$28,000, Claiming $20,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs. 1Uno Tiger (L), 124E. Gonzalez8-6-1Kathleen O'Connell. 2Boldness (L), 122C. Sutherland6-3-1David Fawkes. 3Hierro , 122C. Torres3-4-1Daniel Pita. 4Wandering West (L), 124E. Jaramillo6-2-3Louie Roussel, III. 5Frankie Z (L), 122M. Meneses3-10-6Fernando Abreu.
Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Entries, Sunday October 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Grazed My Biscuits , 120J. Leon10-3-4Burton Sipp12/1. 2Gran City (L), 120A. Bendezu7-8-4Mark Tomczak10/1. 3Bret's At Caddies (L), 120G. Rodriguez2-2-7Jay Bernardini9/5. 4Bi Bi Carpe (L), 118C. Oliveros1-4-1Kevin Patterson6/1. 5Distortedatthebar (L), 120G. Lagunes6-1-4Robert Cline9/2. 6All About Ready (L), 120L. Hernandez3-4-5Crystal Richison8/1. 7Masked (L), 120Y. Yaranga2-3-1Shane Spiess5/1. 8Sleeping...
Woodbine Early Entries, Sunday October 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Pot Committed (L), 118K. Nicholls8-8-8Santino DiPaola20/1. 3Hagemeister Park , 118J. Stein5-x-xKevin Attard10/1. 5Rum Cup (L), 118K. Kimura5-6-xBarbara Minshall6/1. 6Grafton Street , 121R. Hernandez2-3-xMark Casse4/5. 7Broadway Sky (L), 118D. Fukumoto8-x-xPatrick Dixon20/1. 2nd-$60,300, Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
Delta Downs Entries, Wednesday

1st_$18,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f. 2nd_$17,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 3rd_$16,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Twn Tawfeers Party117Suspect the Worst120. Eternal Endeavour120Joe G's Payback117. Miss Lein120Hopeitsamiracle117. Swanee Beach120Izeonpoint117. Get Directions120Accustomed to Hope117. Oh My Oh120Hoyam120. 5th_$35,000, mdn spl...
Fort Erie Entries, Monday October 11th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Martini Sue (L), 120K. Johnson1-5-4Noel Williams5/1. 3Vana Grand (L), 122H. Vanek2-7-7Nick Mileni, Jr.2/1. 4Canadian Magic (L), 120J. Crawford10-5-2Darwin Banach5/2. 5Express Banking (L), 122S. Singh2-3-5Alison Jennings3/1. 2nd-$21,756, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Savoia (L), 115E....
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Early Entries, Wednesday October 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Blue N Gold (L), 120A. Lopez10-4-xJavier Contreras. 5Juba's Money Honey (L), 120G. Almodovar6-x-xJames Casey. 6Moved by Juba (L), 120R. Latchman3-8-6Kristy Petty. 2nd-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Truth Serum (L), 122K. Morales4-2-9Freddie Johnson. 2Victorious...
Keeneland Entries, Sunday

1st_$50,000, mdn cl $75,000-$75,000, 3YO up, 7f. 2nd_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi. 3rd_$43,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO F, 6f. 4th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$43,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6½f. Outlier118Critical Threat118. Richy118Amongst Friends118. No Que No118Divine Leader121. A C Expressway118. 6th_$86,000, alc, 3YO up F&M...
BC-Entries Laurel Park

1st_$46,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$35,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$45,000, st alc, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 11/8mi. 5th_$45,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. Beantown Baby124Italian Dressing120. Mucha Mezquina124Whispurring Kitten126. Bluefield126Mike's Girl124. Golden Can126Olive Kat124. Can't Buy...
BC-Results Meadowlands-2-Add

2nd_$19,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Off 7:30. Time 1:44.54. Firm. Scratched_Call Me Jelly Roll, Fun Paddy, Postino's Champion. Also Ran_Holy Diver, Ghostly Beauty, Pride Leader, Pearls for Josie, Dreaminofdasies, Broad Storm, Puparee, Patrona. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $22.70. $1 Exacta (7-14) paid $77.90. $0.1 Superfecta (7-14-8-6) paid $721.66. $0.5 Trifecta (7-14-8) paid $176.55.
Delta Downs Entries, Thursday October 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Country Cut (L), 120T. Thornton4-4-xScott Gelner8/1. 4Silent Tap (L), 120A. Castillo2-3-5Shane Wilson8/1. 5Vero Campione , 117O. Martinez6-x-xSteven Duke20/1. 6Fox Wine (M), 120J. Dominguezx-x-xSteven Asmussen2/1. 7Goldbridge (L), 120R. Eikleberry2-x-xRobertino Diodoro6/1. 8Indefensible (M), 120J. Stokesx-x-xAllen Landry12/1. 9Raise the Purses (M), 120T. Kennedyx-x-xSteven Asmussen9/2. 2nd-$42,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds &...
Keeneland Early Entries, Wednesday October 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Living for Today (L), 121R. Gutierrez4-x-xJohn Ortiz. 2Benedictinesisters (L), 121B. Hernandez, Jr.6-3-xIan Wilkes. 3Bees and Honey (L), 121F. Geroux2-3-xJ. McGaughey. 4Super Sport (L), 121F. Prat5-4-10Anna Meah. 5Lady Clementine (L), 121E. Zayas6-10-6Saffie Joseph, Jr. 6Code Name Lise (L), 121T. Gaffalione4-12-xMichael Maker. 2nd-$84,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds...
Laurel Race Course Results Friday October 8th, 2021

9th-$59,110, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 25.350, 50.700, 1:15.380, 1:39.820, 00.000, 1:46.170. Scratched: Smarthumor, The Clam King, Bust'em Kurt. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. The Man to See1223128-hd5-hd4-1½1-hd1-½J. Toledo7.804.603.202.90. General's Duty122111110-1½10-hd10-17-2½2-nkF. Lynch14.809.4019.10. Jardani122624-½4-½5-24-1½3-½M. Sanchez4.606.60. Hard Traveler122277-½7-18-16-hd4-½V. Carrasco27.10. Consultant122565-13-1½3-12-1½5-3J. Pimentel2.70. Amarillo122756-18-½7-hd8-16-2¼R. Mena8.10. Temple Owl...
This Day in Bulldog History: October 3rd

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 3rd, 2014, Fresno State beat San Diego State with Derek Carr in the house. The Bulldogs won mainly with their defense, forcing two turnovers in the fourth quarter. It was the 1,000th game in Fresno State football history. If 2021 is the 100th season of Bulldog football, then 2014 […]
BC-Results CTM-9-Add

9th_$5,975, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear. Off 10:19. Time 1:19.64. Fast. Scratched_Zenhi. Also Ran_Not Your Biziness, Yukon Mist, Omega Gal, Smokedya, I'mamuddertoo, A Fleeting Feather, Amber Ridge. $0.6 Pick 5 (5-7-5-3-4) 5 Correct Paid $2,469.48. $1 Pick 4 (7-5-3-4) 4 Correct Paid $692.10. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $108.05. $1 Trifecta (4-8-9) paid $93.90. Daily Double (3-4) paid $60.70. Exacta (4-8) paid $47.20. $1 Superfecta (4-8-9-7) paid $628.50. $475,422. TOT $494,680. Handle $19,258. Total Handle $989,360.
Evangeline Downs Results Friday October 8th, 2021

9th-$10,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:76.500. Winner: B F, 2, by Freighttrain B-Soft Summer Jess. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Soft On the Freight126331-½1-hd1-noG. Lucio, Jr.10.80. Amazing Blood124242-hd2-hd2-noL. Rodriguez5.10. San Lorenzito124783-½3-½3-nkR. Cabrera1.80. Jet Black Dasher124814-hd4-hd4-nkL. Ruiz11.20. Risen Patriot124955-½5-hd5-nkM. Pina6.60. Kk Sandra...
Streaks swing past Wildcats

SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks host the Hardee Wildcats in the final home match of the season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s Turtle Run Course. The Blue Streaks came out on top against their Class 2A-District 8 rivals. Sebring came in with 189 to the Wildcats 261. The...
Sung Kang eagles last hole for 61 and 2-shot lead in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Sung Kang found the missing piece to his game and put everything together Thursday in the Shriners Children’s Open for a 10-under 61 that gave him a two-shot lead after the first round. Kang already had nine birdies against one bogey when he hit 7-wood from a...
Ex-NBA guard Smith set to play 1st golf tourney for N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former NBA guard J.R. Smith is set to make his debut next week as a golfer for North Carolina A&T. The school announced Smith will play his first collegiate tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon. The tournament will take place at the par-71, 6,867-yard Alamance Country Club golf course.
No. 22 Arizona St. 28, Stanford 10

ASU_White 5 run (Zendejas kick), 1:05. ASU_Badger 22 run (Zendejas kick), 10:24. STAN_FG Sanborn 32, 7:32. ASU_J.Jones -1 interception return (Zendejas kick), 2:38. RUSHING_Stanford, Peat 7-32, A.Jones 7-13, McKee 6-(minus 32). Arizona St., White 13-96, Daniels 13-76, Trayanum 9-50, Badger 1-22, Ngata 5-21, (Team) 3-(minus 10). PASSING_Stanford, McKee 27-45-3-356. Arizona...
