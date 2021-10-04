CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Results Sunday October 3rd, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

4th-$12,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 26.600. Winner: DK B/ M, 7, by Time to Get Even-Clawpuccino. Scratched: Hail On Hoofs. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Cioppino Pasadino115111-hd1-¾R. Ramirez4.002.802.101.00. Lucky Daughter121522-32-3E. Payeras3.402.103.60. Elemental117334-73-hdH. Lopez2.403.30. Perfect Reflection116243-hd4-7D. Herrera2.80. I'm...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Sunday October 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 8Only Time , 118S. Camacho8-7-xAngel Penna, Jr. 2nd-$28,000, Claiming $20,000-$16,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs. 1Uno Tiger (L), 124E. Gonzalez8-6-1Kathleen O'Connell. 2Boldness (L), 122C. Sutherland6-3-1David Fawkes. 3Hierro , 122C. Torres3-4-1Daniel Pita. 4Wandering West (L), 124E. Jaramillo6-2-3Louie Roussel, III. 5Frankie Z (L), 122M. Meneses3-10-6Fernando Abreu.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Entries, Sunday October 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Grazed My Biscuits , 120J. Leon10-3-4Burton Sipp12/1. 2Gran City (L), 120A. Bendezu7-8-4Mark Tomczak10/1. 3Bret's At Caddies (L), 120G. Rodriguez2-2-7Jay Bernardini9/5. 4Bi Bi Carpe (L), 118C. Oliveros1-4-1Kevin Patterson6/1. 5Distortedatthebar (L), 120G. Lagunes6-1-4Robert Cline9/2. 6All About Ready (L), 120L. Hernandez3-4-5Crystal Richison8/1. 7Masked (L), 120Y. Yaranga2-3-1Shane Spiess5/1. 8Sleeping...
GAMBLING
#Time#R#Harvey26#Equibase Company Llc
midfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Early Entries, Sunday October 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Pot Committed (L), 118K. Nicholls8-8-8Santino DiPaola20/1. 3Hagemeister Park , 118J. Stein5-x-xKevin Attard10/1. 5Rum Cup (L), 118K. Kimura5-6-xBarbara Minshall6/1. 6Grafton Street , 121R. Hernandez2-3-xMark Casse4/5. 7Broadway Sky (L), 118D. Fukumoto8-x-xPatrick Dixon20/1. 2nd-$60,300, Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Entries, Wednesday

1st_$18,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f. 2nd_$17,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 3rd_$16,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Twn Tawfeers Party117Suspect the Worst120. Eternal Endeavour120Joe G's Payback117. Miss Lein120Hopeitsamiracle117. Swanee Beach120Izeonpoint117. Get Directions120Accustomed to Hope117. Oh My Oh120Hoyam120. 5th_$35,000, mdn spl...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fort Erie Entries, Monday October 11th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Martini Sue (L), 120K. Johnson1-5-4Noel Williams5/1. 3Vana Grand (L), 122H. Vanek2-7-7Nick Mileni, Jr.2/1. 4Canadian Magic (L), 120J. Crawford10-5-2Darwin Banach5/2. 5Express Banking (L), 122S. Singh2-3-5Alison Jennings3/1. 2nd-$21,756, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Savoia (L), 115E....
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Early Entries, Wednesday October 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Grazed My Biscuits , 121D. Delgado1-10-3Burton Sipp. 3Midnight Punk (L), 121J. Bridgmohan3-2-1Gerald Brooks. 4King Ecliptical (L), 124W. Martinez6-1-4Flint Stites. 5Henny Hefner (L), 121H. Villa-Gomez1-2-3Daniel Sanner. 6Red Hot Looks (L), 121A. Gallardo5-3-1Jared Cheeks. 2nd-$14,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast...
GAMBLING
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Fort Erie

1st_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. 2nd_$21,756, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up, 2f. 4th_$20,874, mdn cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Conquer the Breeze118Abraxas116. Big Boy Benny118Paperback Hero118. My Boy Christian113Salt Mine Teddy118. Flex118. 5th_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. Above the...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Early Entries, Wednesday October 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Blue N Gold (L), 120A. Lopez10-4-xJavier Contreras. 5Juba's Money Honey (L), 120G. Almodovar6-x-xJames Casey. 6Moved by Juba (L), 120R. Latchman3-8-6Kristy Petty. 2nd-$13,200, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Truth Serum (L), 122K. Morales4-2-9Freddie Johnson. 2Victorious...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Keeneland Entries, Sunday

1st_$50,000, mdn cl $75,000-$75,000, 3YO up, 7f. 2nd_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi. 3rd_$43,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO F, 6f. 4th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$43,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6½f. Outlier118Critical Threat118. Richy118Amongst Friends118. No Que No118Divine Leader121. A C Expressway118. 6th_$86,000, alc, 3YO up F&M...
HOBBIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Meadowlands-2-Add

2nd_$19,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Off 7:30. Time 1:44.54. Firm. Scratched_Call Me Jelly Roll, Fun Paddy, Postino's Champion. Also Ran_Holy Diver, Ghostly Beauty, Pride Leader, Pearls for Josie, Dreaminofdasies, Broad Storm, Puparee, Patrona. $1 Daily Double (1-7) paid $22.70. $1 Exacta (7-14) paid $77.90. $0.1 Superfecta (7-14-8-6) paid $721.66. $0.5 Trifecta (7-14-8) paid $176.55.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Entries, Thursday October 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Country Cut (L), 120T. Thornton4-4-xScott Gelner8/1. 4Silent Tap (L), 120A. Castillo2-3-5Shane Wilson8/1. 5Vero Campione , 117O. Martinez6-x-xSteven Duke20/1. 6Fox Wine (M), 120J. Dominguezx-x-xSteven Asmussen2/1. 7Goldbridge (L), 120R. Eikleberry2-x-xRobertino Diodoro6/1. 8Indefensible (M), 120J. Stokesx-x-xAllen Landry12/1. 9Raise the Purses (M), 120T. Kennedyx-x-xSteven Asmussen9/2. 2nd-$42,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds &...
SPORTS
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: October 3rd

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On October 3rd, 2014, Fresno State beat San Diego State with Derek Carr in the house. The Bulldogs won mainly with their defense, forcing two turnovers in the fourth quarter. It was the 1,000th game in Fresno State football history. If 2021 is the 100th season of Bulldog football, then 2014 […]
FRESNO, CA
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results CTM-9-Add

9th_$5,975, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear. Off 10:19. Time 1:19.64. Fast. Scratched_Zenhi. Also Ran_Not Your Biziness, Yukon Mist, Omega Gal, Smokedya, I'mamuddertoo, A Fleeting Feather, Amber Ridge. $0.6 Pick 5 (5-7-5-3-4) 5 Correct Paid $2,469.48. $1 Pick 4 (7-5-3-4) 4 Correct Paid $692.10. $1 Pick 3 (5-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $108.05. $1 Trifecta (4-8-9) paid $93.90. Daily Double (3-4) paid $60.70. Exacta (4-8) paid $47.20. $1 Superfecta (4-8-9-7) paid $628.50. $475,422. TOT $494,680. Handle $19,258. Total Handle $989,360.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Results Friday October 8th, 2021

9th-$10,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:76.500. Winner: B F, 2, by Freighttrain B-Soft Summer Jess. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Soft On the Freight126331-½1-hd1-noG. Lucio, Jr.10.80. Amazing Blood124242-hd2-hd2-noL. Rodriguez5.10. San Lorenzito124783-½3-½3-nkR. Cabrera1.80. Jet Black Dasher124814-hd4-hd4-nkL. Ruiz11.20. Risen Patriot124955-½5-hd5-nkM. Pina6.60. Kk Sandra...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Laurel Race Course-9-Add

9th_$59,110, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Off 5:03. Time 1:46.17. Firm. Scratched_Smarthumor, The Clam King, Bust'em Kurt. Also Ran_Hard Traveler, Consultant, Amarillo, Temple Owl Liam, E. P. Milton, Candy Cool, Scaredy Cat, Shake Em Loose, Dyna Mast. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-2/4/6/10-1-4-2/5/8/12-4) 6 Correct Paid $450.94. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/4/6/10-1-4-2/5/8/12-4) 5 Correct Paid $366.85. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-4-2/5/8/12-4) 4 Correct Paid $79.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-2/5/8/12-4) 3 Correct Paid $17.05. $0.5 Trifecta (4-14-8) paid $172.90. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $13.70. $1 Exacta (4-14) paid $60.90. $1 Superfecta (4-14-8-2) paid $3,838.00. TOT $2,400,203.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Santa Anita Park Results Friday October 8th, 2021

8th-$61,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 21.960, 45.660, 58.640, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.640. Scratched: Awesome Taylor. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Aqua Julia122738881-1¼F. Prat7.30. I Got a Gal122563-½3-21-hd2-1U. Rispoli2.90. Butterfly Barb122276-15-1½3-½3-nkV. Espinoza5.30. A Paycheque Smile122687-46-hd6-24-1¾J. Bravo24.00. Muy Chistosa122442-12-hd2-1½5-2¼D. Van Dyke13.70. So It Would Seem122154-14-hd5-16-1¼R. Gonzalez47.30. She's So Shiny122311-11-hd4-17-½A. Cedillo7.10.
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Sung Kang eagles last hole for 61 and 2-shot lead in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Sung Kang found the missing piece to his game and put everything together Thursday in the Shriners Children’s Open for a 10-under 61 that gave him a two-shot lead after the first round. Kang already had nine birdies against one bogey when he hit 7-wood from a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
midfloridanewspapers.com

Friday's Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Brody Koerner outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Released LHP Andrew Heaney as a free agent after refusing an outright assignment. National League. ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned RHPs Chirs Martin, Richard Rodriguez, Spencer Strider and Touki Toussaint to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of...
NFL

