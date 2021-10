Earlier this year, we asked Time Out readers to share with us their personal highs and lows of living in Sydney, including their favourite neighbourhoods. And a whopping 40 per cent of those surveyed said the heart of the Inner East is where the cool is at. The hospitality hub of Surry Hills is officially the coolest ‘hood in the Harbour City in 2021, and given its collection of incredible eateries, pubs, bars and arguably the best collection of coffee shops in Sydney, it’s not hard to see why.

AUSTRALIA ・ 2 DAYS AGO