Economy

Trading of China's Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG -- Shares in troubled real estate developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services were suspended from trading Monday in Hong Kong. The companies' filings did not specify why the shares were stopped from trading. Cailian, a Chinese online news service affiliated with the...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

