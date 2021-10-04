CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

BioRock technology: Could it help bring back seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon?

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of scientists is heading to the Volusia County Council on Tuesday to present a technology that may help restore seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon. The Indian River Lagoon has lost 58% of the seagrass beds it had a decade ago, and the density in the beds that remain has been severely depleted, according to Lori Morris, an environmental scientist with the St. Johns River Water Management District.

www.news-journalonline.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian River Lagoon#Mosquito Lagoon#Sea Water#Water Management#Water Pollution#The News Journal

