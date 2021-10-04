Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2: Monica Raymund directing

Following tonight’s enormous two-hour block, it makes sense that Law & Order: Organized Crime episode 4 would be epic. How could it not be, all things considered?. There are a lot of things that need to be unraveled moving forward this season and admittedly, some of it is going to take a good bit of time to figure out. Take, for example, what the relationship between Elliot and Benson could look like in the aftermath of the letter. There’s a lot to wade into, but we also cannot forget that this is a serious shot; it’s not a romance. With that in mind, everything could take a good bit of time to piece together with these two.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO