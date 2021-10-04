CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2: Monica Raymund directing

Even though Monica Raymund may be rather busy these days as the star of Hightown on Starz, she has carved out time for some other gigs. Take, for example, the opportunity to be a director in the Law & Order universe. Previously, we saw the one-time Chicago Fire take on the role for Law & Order: SVU. Now, we can confirm that she is currently doing the same over on Law & Order: Organized Crime. She confirmed as much in a post on Instagram below.

