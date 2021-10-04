CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baffert’s fillies finish 1-2 in Zenyatta at Santa Anita

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Private Mission won the $200,000 Zenyatta Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita as part of a 1-2 finish in the Grade 2 race for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. Ridden by Flavien Prat, Private Mission ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.77 and paid $4.20, $2.40 and $2.20 as the even-money favorite in a field of eight fillies and mares. Private Mission earned a fees-paid berth in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Del Mar next month. Baffert’s other entry, As Time Goes by, finished second.

