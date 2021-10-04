Morning Roundup: Rookies provide glimpse of bright future

The Kansas City Chiefs represent what every NFL franchise wants: Long-term stability in the front office with a strong draft record, a head coach who has an established program and experienced coaches around him, a roster that features a star quarterback and Pro Bowl pieces around him, and an organization that knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl and how to be in contention virtually every season. So, understanding the opponent, Sunday is a terrific test for an Eagles team that has some of the above pieces and is working toward achieving the other elements on the list.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO