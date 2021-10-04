CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Roundup: Rookies provide glimpse of bright future

By Chris McPherson, Jillian Oddo
philadelphiaeagles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinebacker Eric Wilson hauled in his first interception as a Philadelphia Eagle during the opening drive of the third quarter in Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Chiefs. Wilson picked off the errant pass intended for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Defensive end Josh Sweat pressured quarterback Patrick Mahomes into the mistake. The Eagles scored a field goal, one of three by Jake Elliott on the day, to make it 21-16.

The Kansas City Chiefs represent what every NFL franchise wants: Long-term stability in the front office with a strong draft record, a head coach who has an established program and experienced coaches around him, a roster that features a star quarterback and Pro Bowl pieces around him, and an organization that knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl and how to be in contention virtually every season. So, understanding the opponent, Sunday is a terrific test for an Eagles team that has some of the above pieces and is working toward achieving the other elements on the list.
Cleaning out the notebook from Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Chiefs and looking ahead to the road game at the 3-1 Panthers this week. It doesn't get easier for the Eagles, who are 1-3 on the season …. 1. That the Eagles were able to cobble together a strong effort...
It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
