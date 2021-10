BEREA — Cornerback Greedy Williams strained a hamstring and lost the battle for a starting job to rookie Greg Newsome II. He didn’t lose his competitive spirit. “He came into the year with a positive attitude,” special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said Thursday. “He knew that we drafted a young man who could beat him out. He competed against him, got hurt and then once he became healthy again, he looked at me and said, ‘Coach, whatever you need me to do, I will do.’

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO