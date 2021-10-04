Tesla Could Learn A Few Things From This Precept Concept

When the Lotus Emira launched, we classified it as a bit of a mixed bag. We praised it for its tech-happy interior and the AMG powertrain is definitely a plus but, at the same time, there’s a little too much of that typical Lotus DNA – especially for a vehicle that marks the end of Lotus’ gas-powered lineup forever. We recently learned how much the Lotus Emira will cost and, while the flagship, V6-powered Emira First Edition will command a wallet-hitting price that nudges beyond six figures, the entry-level model is much more affordable, putting in the company of some strange competition.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO