Tesla Could Learn A Few Things From This Precept Concept

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla may lead the market when it comes to electric cars, but there is a sector there it is pretty much absent: the supercar area. The new generation Tesla Roadster announced new and impressive performance figures, but so far it has yet to go into production. So, on paper, with a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 1.9 seconds, it could take on cars like the Lotus Evija or Rimac Never. In real life though, that doesn’t happen!

The second-generation Tesla Roadster most likely won’t hit the streets until 2024, since its production has been delayed until 2023, but we can most certainly expect CEO Elon Musk to reveal other vehicles between now and then. Designer Khyzyl Saleem decided to show what an all-electric Tesla hypercar could look like. Called “Precept”, it draws inspiration from current electric supercars, like the Porsche Mission R, Czinger, Rimac, Polestar, Lotus Evija, and a few others. Read more for additional pictures and information.
