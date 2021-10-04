CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcT9y_0cGBpTwe00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

Saturday night’s numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

One thing that hasn’t changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Winners#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Biggest Powerball#Ap
fox35orlando.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $545M after no winner in Saturday’s drawing

Lady luck was not on the side of anyone seeking the Poweball jackpot Saturday night. Nobody won the $523 million grand prize, meaning the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $545 million ahead of the next drawing Monday night. Considering the long odds, it's probably not surprising nobody won. According...
LOTTERY
WTVR-TV

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows to $670 million

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is growing larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. The jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40...
LOTTERY
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

994
Followers
286
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy