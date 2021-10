Denton County Friends of the Family recently received nearly $1 million in grant funding from the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the grant calls on DCFOF to “treat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking as serious violations of criminal law, requiring the coordinated involvement of the entire criminal justice system… in order to improve safety, access to services, and confidentiality for victims and families,” according to a press release from DCFOF.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO