Could we see the second Montana State Bobcat make an appearance in the NBA soon? It's a possibility. 406 MT Sports is reporting that former Montana State Bobcat Tyler Hall is inching closer to reaching the NBA. Tyler Hall has signed a non-guaranteed deal with the New York Knicks to fill out the rest of their preseason roster. This means that there is no promise he will make the NBA roster at the beginning of the season and could be cut at any time. This is a big step though for Tyler Hall.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO