GBP/USD remains poised to meet 1.3500 amid risk aversion, USD rebound

Fed minutes – 13/10 - the recent Fed statement came across as a neutral one, so it was somewhat of a surprise, when Fed chair Jay Powell’s press conference was anything but. In its statement the Fed stated that “if progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted”. Nobody really expected this to mean November but from the tone of Powell’s press conference later this appears to be what the FOMC wants us to think, despite there only being one payrolls report between now and the November meeting. While a taper seems pretty much nailed on now, speculation has now shifted to the timing of the first interest rate increase. This is especially important given that the number of FOMC members who saw the potential for a rate rise in 2022 increased from 7 in June, to 9, meaning the committee are evenly split, however that is likely to change if the data evolves as expected, which means that a rate hike for 2022 is likely to become a majority view by the end of this year, which is a big shift in thinking from earlier this year. Since that meeting a lot of water has passed under the bridge, we’ve seen further sharp rises in the costs of energy, as well as further supply chain disruption feeding into headline inflation. It is clear the Federal Reserve is much more concerned about higher levels of inflation than they were a few months ago, and this week’s minutes should give us an indication of how high this level of concern is. Bond markets aren’t waiting to find out with the yield curve steepening and short-term rates also rising sharply as well.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO