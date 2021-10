Liverpool No2 Pep Lijnders has likened Jurgen Klopp's impact at Anfield to Johan Cruyff with Barcelona. Today marks six years since Klopp took charge of Liverpool. And his assistant coach Lijnders said: "For me, Jürgen is like what Johan [Cruyff] was for Barcelona, he is creating something that goes beyond years. Long may it continue. But years in football isn't important for us coaches and players; it's about the next game, the next session, the next final. It's about today.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO