CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

By The Phinsider
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek four’s Sunday Night Football game will probably go down as the most overtalked about game of this season, at least until the week of the Super Bowl. As the entire world has now been made aware of, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, will make his first return to Massachusetts play his former team, the New England Patriots. This game has been framed mostly as a faceoff between Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick will no doubt try his best to shut down his former QB while his former QB will be looking to stick it to his former head coach.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots: Who needs win most in Brady-Belichick reunion?

The most highly anticipated family reunion in years will take place Sunday night in Foxborough. Tom Brady's return to the city where he helped build the greatest dynasty in the modern NFL is sure to offer pomp, circumstance and perhaps a tinge of resentment when the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the New England Patriots.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
numberfire.com

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 4 Sunday Night (Buccaneers at Patriots)

On FanDuel Sportsbook, the New England Patriots are 7.0-point road favorites in a game with a 49.5-point total. That makes the implied score 28.25-21.25 in favor of the Pats. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
hernandosun.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge out New England in a nail biter

FOXBOROUGH- Many expected this game to be an instant classic before the game was ever played and it lived up to the high expectations and pregame hype. Sunday night was labeled ‘The Return’ as Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady returned to his old stomping grounds at Gillette Stadium, where the former Patriot had made many memories and celebrated many championship banners being raised. Instead of coming out of the home locker room, Brady this time would come out of the tunnel as a visiting opponent.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#England#Sunday Night Football#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CBS Tampa

Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: ‘Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around’ Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS’s Trent Green

(CBS Miami) — Tom Brady was able to sneak out of New England with a victory. He brought his Tampa Bay Buccaneers back late on the Patriots, driving 45 yards to set up the game-winning field goal. That elevated the defending Super Bowl champions to 3-1 ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. They’ll host a Dolphins team that’s coming off its third straight loss. Miami, now 1-3, fell to the winless Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, failing to keep up with Carson Wentz, who was playing on two sprained ankles. Tom Brady continues to impress at the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

The Splash Zone 10/9/21: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against the Buccaneers

The Dolphins will be facing a familiar foe tomorrow when they go to visit the Buccaneers. Tom Brady will be standing on the opposing sideline, but not as a Patriot. I think it can be argued that no matter how bad a team the Dolphins had, they always managed to get to Brady for at least one of their two games during his time in New England. But now Brady has some of the best offensive weapons he has ever had. This is going to be a tough test for a struggling Dolphins team, but anything is possible.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy