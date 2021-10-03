CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Will Fuller V Ruled out by Dolphins with Hand Injury Suffered vs. Colts

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller V was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts with a hand injury, per the team. Fuller was a productive member of the Houston Texans' aerial attack for five years after the franchise selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He recorded 156 receptions for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns in 42 appearances across his first four seasons.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

5 ruled out, 2 questionable in Colts vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Tennessee Titans (1-1) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium. The Colts ruled out two players while one is listed as questionable for the divisional matchup. Meanwhile, the Titans had three players ruled out for the game and their only questionable player is expected to play.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) ruled OUT vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin suffered an ankle injury against the Tennessee Titans and was ruled out in the fourth quarter. Ya-Sin had a huge impact play in the fourth quarter when he stripped and recovered a fumble against the Titans at the Colts’ six-yard line. The Colts only got a field goal from it, but it was a big play for the third-year cornerback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Kwity Paye (hamstring) ruled OUT vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye suffered a hamstring injury during the Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Paye suffered his hamstring injury during the first quarter of the divisional game and was quickly ruled out. The No....
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts have a long injury list as they prepare for the Dolphins in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 4 action. The Colts (0-3) are seeking their first win and the Dolphins (1-2) are coming off an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is fighting through sprained ankles and the offensive line is struggling...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Injury#Will Fuller V#Drug Policy#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Houston Texans
dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts Preview

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to take a look at the Miami Dolphins v the Indianapolis Colts at Hardrock Stadium Sunday. Louis opens the show talking about who the Dolphins defense should be concerned about on the Colts. We then talk about the offense and with some imagination and isolation Miami should find success. We’re home let’s get those hometown fans going. We close the show with our predictions.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Final Dolphins-Colts Week 4 Injury Report ... And What It Means

Aside from the unfortunate news involving center Michael Deiter, the Miami Dolphins got a clean bill of health on the final injury report of the week heading into their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. On the other side, the Colts have injury issues galore.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts' Quenton Nelson Carted to Locker Room After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts stalwart offensive lineman Quenton Nelson was carted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. The team announced Nelson is questionable to return. This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as...
NFL
chatsports.com

Dolphins’ Will Fuller misses Wednesday practice ahead of Week 4 vs. Colts

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller missed the team’s Wednesday practice ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The absence is injury-related, according to a team source. It is not related to his previous personal reasons that caused him to miss Miami’s Week 2 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
click orlando

Dolphins vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins look to end a two-game losing streak when the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 2-point Las Vegas favorite. What is the total for the game? The total is set...
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Dolphins Showdown

Week 4 in the 2021 NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts are still looking for their first win of the year. It certainly hasn’t been the start that was expected out of the Colts, a team that many predicted to be one of the best in the AFC. At this point, they are just trying to get a win before the season becomes unsalvageable.
NFL
chatsports.com

Five Colts starters, led by Quenton Nelson and Kwity Paye, ruled out of Dolphins game

INDIANAPOLIS — A Colts team that hasn’t been able to shake the injury bug all season long is facing its longest injury list of the season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Left guard Quenton Nelson (sprained ankle), right tackle Braden Smith (strained foot), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), cornerback...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts’ Injury Report: Five Starters Ruled Out; Wentz, Taylor, Doyle and Glowinski Officially ‘Questionable’

The Indianapolis Colts released their final injury report ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Five starters have officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game, including guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), Braden Smith (foot/thumb), Khari Willis (ankle/groin), and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Dolphins: Inactive players in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. The Colts had already ruled out five players due to injuries, all of which are starters at their respective positions. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson was ruled out but was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday so he won’t show up on the inactive list.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: CBS - to view a broadcast map, click here. Spero Dedes will provide play-by-play and Jay Feely will handle game analysis. Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
NFL
houstonmirror.com

Report: Dolphins WR Will Fuller (hand) week-to-week

Miami wide receiver Will Fuller is expected to be week-to-week after breaking a finger during the Dolphins' 27-17 home loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, according to a report Monday by NFL Network. Fuller, 27, left the game after injuring his hand during the second quarter vs. the Colts and did...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller out with broken finger

Fuller has missed a long list of games throughout his career (29 regular-season contests, to be exact). That includes two games earlier this season; Fuller missed Week 1 while serving a suspension, and he missed the next game due to a non-injury-related reason. Now, he’ll miss at least another game thanks to a broken finger.
NFL
NBC Sports

Will Fuller questionable to return with hand injury

The Colts and Dolphins have mostly traded punts throughout their first half in Miami, but the Dolphins have an injury concern on their offense. Miami announced receiver Will Fuller is questionable to return with a hand injury. Fuller has a reception for six yards on two targets in the game....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy