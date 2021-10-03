Will Fuller V Ruled out by Dolphins with Hand Injury Suffered vs. Colts
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller V was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts with a hand injury, per the team. Fuller was a productive member of the Houston Texans' aerial attack for five years after the franchise selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He recorded 156 receptions for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns in 42 appearances across his first four seasons.www.chatsports.com
