CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Manic Monday often spells trouble for managers

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

Every year, the day after the regular season can be dicey for managers whose teams didn’t do so well. Might not be any different this time as a few clubs start looking at their future. Padres manager Jayce Tingler’s team was considered a World Series contender on opening day and seemed to be in good shape at 67-49 in mid-August. San Diego was still 10 games over .500 in early September, but lost 18 of its last 22 and finished 79-83. Mets manager Luis Rojas, like Tingler, was in his second season and looked to be in good shape for much of the year. New York led the NL East for three months, but dropped back in mid-August and wound up 77-85.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Yusniel Diaz, Kyle Stowers highlight Orioles’ Arizona Fall League prospects; Baltimore breaks ground on Dominican academy

Outfielders Yusniel Diaz and Kyle Stowers, two of the Orioles’ top prospects, highlight the organization’s participants in the Arizona Fall League. The AFL features several of the game’s top prospects and allows them to get extended playing time. That’s especially valuable for a player like Diaz, who spent much of the season battling injuries and was incredibly unproductive when on the field. ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayce Tingler
numberfire.com

Rockies leave Dom Nunez off Monday lineup

The Colorado Rockies did not include Dom Nunez in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Nunez will take a seat Monday as the Rockies go with Elias Diaz behind home plate. Diaz will bat seventh. The second-year pro has made 248 plate appearances in 2021, with 8...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manic Monday#Padres#Spells#Mets
NBC Sports

Tomase: A red-hot Rafael Devers could spell trouble for Yankees

The Red Sox consider themselves a team that plays beyond the sum of its parts. One day, Kiké Hernández might be the hero. The next it's Hunter Renfroe. One day, Nick Pivetta goes six strong innings. The next, five relievers gut out seven frames. Piece those fractional moments together, and here come the playoffs.
MLB
wcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros have posted their second consecutive 5-run victory over the Chicago White Sox to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series. The Astros followed Thursday's 6-1 win by scoring five times in the seventh inning to beat the Pale Hose, 9-4. The game was tied 4-4 until Yordan (yohr-DAHN’) Alvarez hit an RBI single in the seventh.
NFL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Daryl Thompson Becomes All-Time ALPB Wins, Strikeouts King

(Waldorf, MD, October 6, 2021) Daryl Thompson (W, 15-3) pitched a gem on Wednesday evening, notching his 75th career Atlantic League win, surpassing Tim Cain as the league’s all-time wins leader. Thompson, a Southern Maryland native, is now the ALPB wins and strikeouts king, having surpassed John Brownell for career strikeouts on June 9th, 2021. The Southern […] The post Daryl Thompson Becomes All-Time ALPB Wins, Strikeouts King appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIO Dayton

UD grads face off in Monday Night Football

Two Dayton grads will be front and center on national television as the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers play on Monday Night Football. Jon Gruden is the head coach of the Raiders and Brandon Staley is the Chargers’ head coach. Both played quarterback when they were at UD.
NFL
CBS Boston

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Pitching Matchups

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will begin their ALDS battle with the Rays on Thursday night in St. Petersburg. Boston only had one day to get down to Florida after ousting the Yankees in the Wild Card game, and skipper Alex Cora had only one day to sort out his rotation for the upcoming series. Here are the pitching matchups that we know so far in the best-of-five series. Game 1 — Thursday, 8:07 p.m. at Tropicana Field Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74 ERA) vs. Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.43 ERA) Cora named lefty Eduardo Rodriguez as his Game 1 starter on Wednesday. “He has been...
MLB
The Independent

Taylor hits walk-off HR, Dodgers beat Cards 3-1 in wild-card

Chris Taylor hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game.The 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five NL Division Series against the rival Giants. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.The sellout crowd of 53,193 hung on every pitch as the tension of a tie game built from the fourth inning on. Fans waved blue towels, futilely urging out the few balls launched into the outfield only to see them caught in a winner-take-all matchup between two...
MLB
CBS Boston

Alex Cora Insists Rafael Devers Is Not Injured

BOSTON (CBS) — Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 in Thursday night’s ALDS opener, leaving five runners on base out of the cleanup spot for Boston in the 5-0 loss to the Rays. While such a night can happen to anyone, there was some alarm about the way Devers looked while swinging the bat. With his right arm in a wrap, Devers’ bottom hand was coming off the bat on his follow-through, and he appeared to be grimacing more with each swing and miss. WEEI’s Lou Merloni — the former MLB player who also calls some games as a radio analyst — in particular...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy