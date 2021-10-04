CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mexico, PA

9 players on Cuba's U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban government has confirmed that nine of the 24 players on its national team at baseball’s U-23 World Cup defected during the tournament in Mexico. Cuban officials called the players’ actions “vile abandonments” in a note published Sunday by the web portal JIT, which is the official organ of the island’s National Sports Institute. The institute has not identified the players who stayed in Mexico. The defection of nine players is one of the biggest such losses by a Cuban team playing abroad. Cuban baseball players are often recruited by scouts looking to sign them to play with major league clubs, and the strained relations between the U.S. and Cuba prevents them from a regular hiring process.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
qu.edu

Professor’s journey back to Cuba

Growing up in the late 1980s early 1990s Miami, JT Torres faced heightened antagonism toward the growing Cuban population. “I was not taught Spanish,” said Torres, assistant teaching professor of English and director of the Center for Teaching and Learning. “My parents believed in assimilation — my grandfather preferred the term ‘ascendancy’ — meant elimination. To be American meant not to be Cuban. There was no possibility of life on the hyphen. The ironic proposition described by Gustavo Pérez Firmat was this: either belong to English or don’t belong anywhere,” said Torres.
IMMIGRATION
chatsports.com

The Environment Affects Baseball. These Players Want to Help.

Flying all over North America every week is part of being a major leaguer. The Milwaukee Brewers, for instance, traveled as far away as San Diego and Miami as part of their 162-game regular season this year. Now multiply that by 30 teams across Major League Baseball. Brewers reliever Brent...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
kshb.com

Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals farmhand Bobby Witt Jr. has been chosen as the 2021 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Splitting his first full professional season between Class AA Northwest Arkansas and Class AAA Omaha, the 21-year-old Witt appeared in 123 games with the Royals’ top two minor-league affiliates and led all minor-league players with 72 extra-base hits.
MLB
wcn247.com

McKennie, Steffen, Robinson left off US roster for Panama

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie, goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Antonee Robinson were left behind when the United States traveled to Panama for a World Cup qualifier. McKennie has a sore right quadriceps after playing 90 minutes in the 2-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday night. An MRI was negative. Steffen and Robinson would have had to quarantine when returning to their clubs in Britain next week because Panama is on the U.K.’s red list of nations with high rates of COVID-19. The three players will head to Columbus, Ohio, where the U.S. team arrives Monday and will play Costa Rica on Oct. 13.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Defection#National Team#Ap#Cuban#Jit#National Sports Institute
wcn247.com

Brazil tops 600,000 virus deaths amid doubts about delta

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has topped 600,000 virus deaths as it bids to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. Relief in both COVID-19 cases and deaths have been particularly welcome given experts’ warnings that the delta variant would produce another wave of destruction in the country with the second-most victims. So far, that hasn’t materialized. Improvement has encouraged mayors and governors to admit fans into soccer matches, and let bars and restaurants stay open until the wee hours. Relief in both COVID-19 cases and deaths have been particularly welcome given experts’ warnings that the delta variant would produce another wave of destruction in the country with the second-most victims.
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Netherlands and Germany battle to wins in WCup qualifying

The Netherlands and Germany were among the winners in World Cup qualifying games but neither did it in convincing style. The Dutch beat Latvia 1-0 but still extended its lead at the top of Europe Group G because Norway and Turkey drew 1-1. Germany came from behind to beat Romania 2-1 in Group J to go six points clear. The Czech Republic drew with Wales 2-2 in Group E as they fight for second place. Group leader Belgium is busy with the Nations League. Croatia and Russia stay level on points at the top of Group H after Croatia beat Cyprus 3-0 and Russia won against Slovakia 1-0.
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Women to race aboard Sail GP foiling catamarans for 1st time

Women will race aboard foiling 50-foot catamarans in the SailGP global league for the first time starting this weekend at the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cádiz. Each of the eight teams will have a woman racing in the sixth sailor position behind the driver as part of SailGP’s Women’s Pathway Program, introduced to provide women with the experience needed to sail the high-performance catamarans. The addition of the women raises the number of crew members to six per boat in the normal configuration and four in light wind. Joining the U.S. team for her first competition is 18-year-old CJ Perez of Honolulu.
MOTORSPORTS
wcn247.com

French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

PARIS (AP) — France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the U.S. and Britain. He said in an interview with The Associated Press that the deal undermined trust in democratic alliances. He says France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China. Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault is heading back to his post in Canberra after being recalled to Paris in an unprecedented diplomatic scandal.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Germany beats Romania to continue winning start under Flick

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Thomas Müller has scored the winning goal as Germany recovered from a goal down to beat Romania 2-1 and continue its winning start under new coach Hansi Flick in World Cup qualifying. Romania took the lead with a ninth-minute goal from Ianis Hagi. That was the first Germany conceded in four games under Flick. Germany bounced back as Serge Gnabry leveled early in the second half before Müller’s winning header in the 81st. North Macedonia moved up from fourth place to second with a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein. Armenia and Iceland drew 1-1.
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Algeria, Egypt back to winning in World Cup qualifying

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Riyad Mahrez has scored twice as African champion Algeria romped to a 6-1 win over Niger to return to winning ways in World Cup qualifying. Egypt took top spot in its group from Libya by edging their encounter 1-0. Ivory Coast claimed the other most significant result on Friday. Max-Alain Gradel thumped in a volley to send the Ivorians on their way to a 3-0 victory in Malawi. Only Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal have won all of their games in African qualifying. Tunisia cruised past Mauritania 3-0 on Thursday and has eight goals in three games without conceding.
FIFA
wcn247.com

Croatia beats Cyprus 3-0 in World Cup qualifying

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — Croatia and Russia have stayed level at the top of Europe Group J in World Cup qualifying after the Croatians beat Cyprus 3-0 and Russia edged Slovakia 1-0. Luka Modric set up Ivan Perisic for the opening goal for Croatia in first-half stoppage time then young defender Josko Gvardiol and Marko Livaja extended the lead with two more goals late on. It was Croatia’s third consecutive win in World Cup qualifying and its fourth competitive game in a row without conceding a goal. Slovenia climbed up to third with a 4-0 win over Malta with two goals from Josip Ilicic.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy