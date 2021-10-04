CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox: Profiles of Japanese ministers in PM Kishida's cabinet

 5 days ago
Japan's newly-elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is applauded after being chosen as the new prime minister, at the Lower House of Parliament in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's prime minister, Fumio Kishida, voted in by parliament on Monday, unveiled a cabinet line-up featuring stalwarts of the ruling party and allies of former prime minister Shinzo Abe and ex-finance minister Taro Aso.

Here are brief profiles of the ministers:

FUMIO KISHIDA, PRIME MINISTER

A former foreign minister, Kishida has long spoken of his desire to become prime minister. He is seen as a soft-spoken, dovish consensus-builder, but lacks wide popularity.

As foreign minister, he oversaw the signing of a pact with South Korea on those forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels, and arranged the visit of former U. S. President Barack Obama to the nuclear bomb memorial city of Hiroshima.

TOSHIMITSU MOTEGI, FOREIGN MINISTER

One of the few cabinet ministers in prime minister Yoshihide Suga's administration to keep his post, Motegi, 65, served as economy and trade minister before Abe named him to the foreign ministry in a 2019 cabinet reshuffle.

As trade minister, he tackled negotiations for the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact.

Educated at Harvard and the University of Tokyo, the English-speaking Motegi was first elected to the lower house in 1993 from the then-opposition Japan New Party. He joined the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in 1995.

NOBUO KISHI, DEFENCE MINISTER

The younger brother of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, 62-year-old Kishi was adopted by his childless uncle - the eldest son of ex-premier Nobusuke Kishi - soon after birth.

He worked in the United States, Australia, and Vietnam when employed by a trading firm before entering politics in 2004.

Kishi, ideologically aligned with his conservative brother Abe, has voiced support for constitutional revision as well as concerns over assertive neighbour China. He is also known to have friendly ties with Taiwan.

He graduated from Keio University in 1981 with a degree in economics.

SHUNICHI SUZUKI, FINANCE MINISTER

A little-known but well-connected politician who has previously served as Olympics Minister, Suzuki is the brother-in-law of current finance minister Taro Aso and the son of former prime Minister Zenko Suzuki.

He is widely expected to avoid straying from the government line and continue its efforts to balance growth spending with fiscal reform.

A graduate of Waseda University, he was first elected to parliament in 1990.

KOICHI HAGIUDA, ECONOMY AND TRADE MINISTER

Hagiuda, 58, is a close ally of former premier Abe.

As education minister since 2019, he served under both Abe and Suga. Previous government stints include serving as deputy chief cabinet secretary in Abe's administration and a role as his special adviser from 2013 to 2015.

First elected to the lower house of parliament in 2003, he had previously served as an assembly member of local governments in Tokyo.

NORIKO HORIUCHI, VACCINE MINISTER

Horiuchi, 55, will take her first ministerial post as one of three women in Kishida's cabinet lineup. She was vice minister for environment and state minister of the Cabinet Office under Suga.

Her foray into politics started when she was asked to take over the district of her father-in-law, and former trade minister, Mitsuo Horiuchi after he retired. She was first elected to the lower house in 2012.

TAKAYUKI KOBAYASHI, ECONOMIC SECURITY MINISTER

A graduate of Harvard's Kennedy School and Tokyo University, 46-year-old Kobayashi started a career at the finance ministry that included a stint at Japan's embassy in the United States, before switching to politics in 2010.

First elected to the lower house in 2012, he was parliamentary vice-minister of defence under Abe.

His appointment will reflect the clout of Akira Amari, the newly-appointed secretary general of the LDP and an Abe ally, who is an architect of Japan's economic security policies aimed at protecting sensitive technology from China in areas such as supply chains and cyber security.

DAISHIRO YAMAGIWA, ECONOMIC REVITALIZATION MINISTER

One of 13 fresh faces in Kishida's cabinet, Yamagiwa, 53, began his career in politics soon after graduating from Tokyo University with a degree in veterinary science.

He became a lower house lawmaker in 2003, and briefly served as vice trade minister in Abe's government.

Yamagiwa is seen as close to Amari, joining his grouping before following him into Aso's faction in 2017.

Comments / 3

Ramir Gopher
4d ago

I'll bet they are men of honor, the the garbage we have in our highest Government positions. so sad. 🥔🥥

Reuters

Japan PM Kishida orders cabinet to compile extra stimulus budget

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet on Friday to compile an economic package after the general elections to ease the pain from the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said. Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he hoped to compile a...
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

Kishida vows to lead with 'trust and empathy' to fix Japan

In his first policy speech Friday, Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised to strengthen pandemic management and health care in case of another coronavirus resurgence, and turn around the battered economy while bolstering the country's defenses against threats from China and North Korea Tasked with a crucial mission of rallying public support ahead of national elections expected on Oct. 31, Kishida promised to pursue politics of “trust and empathy.” He was elected by parliament and sworn in Monday as Japan s 100th prime minister, succeeding Yoshihide Suga who left after only a year in office. Suga's perceived high-handed...
POLITICS
Person
Nobuo Kishi
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Akira Amari
Person
Fumio Kishida
USNI News

Japan Making Moves to Deter Chinese Aggression, Panel Says

Japan’s view that its security is “inextricable tied” to Taiwan’s has gone from words to actions, as Tokyo for the first time is participating in exercises to deter Chinese aggression, an expert in Asia-Pacific affairs said Monday. “Beijing has to make an estimate of U.S. and Japanese will” to defend...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ethiopian PM to keep finance minister in new cabinet

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday re-nominated his finance and foreign affairs to remain in his new cabinet, but shuffled other positions to include leaders from small opposition parties. Abiy's government won June's election in a landslide, and will face little opposition in...
WORLD
Washington Post

Some questions for the Chinese Foreign Ministry

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying — someone commonly considered to be one of the new “wolf warriors” of Chinese diplomacy — held a regular news conference. As it happens, my name came up. The Beijing Youth Daily apparently reads Foreign Affairs, because its correspondent asked a question...
POLITICS
#Japanese#U S#The Foreign Ministry#Harvard#The University Of Tokyo#Japan New Party#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp#Keio University
Reuters

Japan signals more active role on China's tough stand on Taiwan

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s new government signalled on Tuesday a more assertive position on China’s aggressive posture towards self-ruled Taiwan, suggesting it would consider options and prepare for “various scenarios”, while reaffirming close U.S. ties. Taiwan and broader relations with China are likely to dominate security policies and foreign relations from...
POLITICS
wtaq.com

Fumio Kishida officially elected Japan’s 100th prime minister

TOKYO (Reuters) – Fumio Kishida was officially elected as Japan’s 100th prime minister on Monday after winning a majority of votes in both houses of parliament. The new cabinet members under Kishida, who succeeds Yoshihide Suga, are due to be announced later in the day. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)
POLITICS
go955.com

New Japan PM Kishida unveils cabinet stacked with ex-premier Abe’s allies

TOKYO (Reuters) – Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled on Monday a cabinet line-up https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/profiles-likely-japanese-cabinet-ministers-2021-10-04 featuring allies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ensuring the influence of the latter’s conservative base. Of the 20 posts, 13 are filled by people with no prior cabinet experience, in line with Kishida’s...
POLITICS
wincountry.com

Japan’s Kishida moves to retain Aso as deputy PM, finance minister – Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s presumptive next prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has started making arrangements to retain Taro Aso as deputy premier and finance minister in the new cabinet, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday. Aso, himself a former prime minister, has served as Japan’s deputy premier and finance minister since...
ASIA
pbs.org

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida to become prime minister

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Fumio Kishida set to be new Japanese PM after winning party election

Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister with a reputation as a consensus builder, is set to become Japan’s prime minister after winning the ruling Liberal Democratic party’s presidential election in a runoff against the vaccination minister, Taro Kono. The LDP-led coalition holds a majority in both chambers of parliament, meaning...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Key policies of Japan's next PM Kishida, a consensus builder

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida clinched a victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election on Wednesday, virtually ensuring that he replaces Yoshihide Suga as prime minister. Prime Minister Suga, who saw his support tumble amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, announced...
POLITICS
AFP

Beijing slams French senators' visit to Taiwan

China on Friday condemned a visit by a group of French senators to Taiwan, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday said Richard made his comment "out of self-interest to undermine relations between China and France".
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Former Australian PM calls for solidarity with Taiwan

Australia’s former prime minister has accused China of being a bully and expressed enthusiastic support for Taiwan while visiting the democratically ruled island. “Nothing is more pressing right now than solidarity with Taiwan," former Prime Minister Tony Abbott told a conference Friday in Taiwan. China’s government has been seeking to isolate Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. It has stepped up military harassment of the island by flying fighter jets towards Taiwan, with a particularly large demonstration of force starting last Friday and continuing into this week.Abbott’s comments were to a conference organized by a think-tank...
POLITICS
UPI News

China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China called on the United States to withdraw troops from Taiwan on Friday in response to reports that a small presence of American troops have been training forces there for at least a year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States should halt...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

