Analysis: Dissecting how the Bengals beat the Jaguars, tough stretch ahead

By WKRC Sports
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in primetime on Thursday night. Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner and sports anchor Chris Renkel had complete coverage and analysis, and debate if Urban Meyer is long for the NFL world. Also Local 12 sports anchor...

