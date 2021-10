Cobb was targeted once but did not catch a pass in Sunday's 30-28 victory over the 49ers. Cobb racked up four receptions, 58 receiving yards and one yard on the ground over the Packers' first two games, but he could not add to that tally in Week 3. He did play a season-high 21 snaps Week 3, and he'll likely be the primary beneficiary should the hamstring injury fellow pass catcher Marquez Valdes-Scantling picked up Sunday limit him or keep him off the field in the Packers' Week 4 matchup with the Steelers.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO