OK, we forgive them for NOLA. We are a fickle crew. Alright, who broke a mirror? After two years of decent injury luck, suddenly we've taken a sharp turn otherwise. And how. They keep piling up, and the Packers have a lot to navigate. Nobody is going to feel sorry for them, though. Adversity breeds opportunity. That's how the players have to view it.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO