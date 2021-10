Well, that sucked. The Las Vegas Raiders made it interesting in the second half; in the end, they fell short. Here are some knee-jerk reactions following this tough loss. The Raiders’ most glaring weakness has finally come back to haunt them. This line can’t block anybody one on one. The team’s brass needs to make a trade for a true right tackle and move Alex Leatherwood to guard now. We all know that’s where he will be at some point. It might as well be now because the rest of this team is ready to be a contender right now.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO