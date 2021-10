Odessa High head coach Dusty Ortiz speaks to his team about facing the Permian Panthers next week after defeating San Angelo Central 41-14 Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

Tickets for the Odessa High-Permian football game go on sale at 7 a.m. Monday at Ratliff Stadium at the ticket booth on the west side of the stadium.

The Bronchos and Panthers play at 7 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium, with both teams coming into the game with a 1-1 mark in District 2-6A play.

Odessa High is the visiting team this year and will sit on the east side of the stadium.